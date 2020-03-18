MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Study.com, an online enterprise dedicated to offering flexible, affordable and personalized education solutions, has announced that the company will donate 100,000 licenses providing direct access to their intuitive e-learning platforms, for K-12 schools to continue to offer quality education outside the classroom amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The licenses will be given to district and school administrators, allowing teachers and students to access over 4,500 online courses.
"Study.com is humbled in this difficult time to be a resource for schools, teachers and districts who need to transition learning outside of the traditional classroom," said Adrian Ridner, CEO and Co-Founder at Study.com. "For over a decade, our mobile-based learning platform has allowed teachers to bring their classrooms online, without compromising the quality of education."
Study.com's online learning platforms support 'distance learning', offering:
- 79,000 video-based lessons, delivered in micro-segments that are mobile-accessible
- 4,500 courses and 12,000 lesson plans created by expert teachers
- A fully-customizable curriculum and back-end virtual classroom for teachers to manage class activity.
Study.com will further be offering their distinct online learning platform at a significant discount for all school and district-wide deployments as well as individual families.
Administrators and district officials can learn more at https://study.com/coronavirus-relief or email the Team at Study.com directly at school.closure@study.com. More resources on 'distance learning' can be found here: https://study.com/academy/topic/coronavirus-resources.html.
