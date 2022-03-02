WATERLOO, Ontario, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SSIMWAVE CRO: "Removing technical divide will impel industry to follow the Viewer Experience lead of top SVODs"
With poor video quality still an issue for numerous streaming providers, the market is increasingly moving toward video experience automation as a solution, according to a recent survey of OTT providers, broadcasters and multichannel video providers.
The survey, which aggregated input from more than 200 respondents, showed that poor video quality is the top technical issue, with 20% of respondents citing it as their major concern. Although only 36% of respondents currently automate quality assurance, the stated market potential is high, with nearly 40% of respondents who are currently not automating saying they are planning to implement quality automation in the future. Major barriers to adoption that were cited included complexity and lack of in-house expertise (30%). The survey was conducted on behalf of SSIMWAVE®, the leader in video experience automation, by streaming industry expert Dan Rayburn.
More broadly, the survey showed that there is willingness to automate, but solutions, expertise, and resources are needed. Respondents noted such factors as scaling to more viewers (21%), the high cost of mistakes (17%) and the vast number of content versions (16%) as drivers for automation,
"The largest content providers have proven that automation at scale reduces cost, streamlines operations and ensures high video quality that increases viewer satisfaction," said Carlos Hernandez, Chief Revenue Officer of SSIMWAVE. "Although a significant gap may remain with the rest of the industry, these survey results show that video experience automation is removing the barriers to broader adoption."
The full survey will be discussed on a webinar entitled "Video Quality Automation: The top streaming providers are doing it; learn how you can too" on March 10 at 1:00 PM EST/10 AM PST. Participants will include Hernandez and Rayburn. Rayburn is a Principal Analyst with Frost & Sullivan, and a noted blogger, author and consultant on streaming media tech and business models. Registration for the webinar is at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1AACXuK9T_a9CyF_nD2CLQ.
SSIMWAVE's Video Experience Automation Platform brings the power of the human eye to entire video delivery chains to help streaming services assess video quality at scale, minimize quality drop-offs, and reduce distribution expenses and video assurance costs. Its SSIMPLUS® suite of products – Live Monitor, VOD Monitor and Video Quality (VQ) Dial – have also helped the streaming industry address hard-to-solve problems such as banding, A/V sync issues, HDR content distribution, and low-quality sources. SSIMWAVE technology has earned multiple Emmy® Awards as well as an NAB Product of the Year Award.
SSIMWAVE will demonstrate its products in booth W2818 at the NAB Show April 24-27 in Las Vegas.
About SSIMWAVE
SSIMWAVE was founded in 2013 creating the Video Experience Automation category to enable assessment of video quality at scale so that video streaming services could reduce their distribution expenses and stop worrying about quality drop-offs and the high operational cost of traditional video assurance processes. The SSIMPLUS quality metric powers our VQ Dial and Video Intelligence Suite products in order for customers to enjoy the peace of mind that comes from the only end-to-end solution that is correlated to human vision. We are located in Waterloo, Canada where we serve some of the largest media and entertainment customers around the world. Get in touch with us at hello@ssimwave.com.
