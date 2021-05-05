IRVINE, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StudyKIK, a global clinical patient recruitment and retention technology company, announced today the launch of their new website which has been designed to support patients even further in their clinical trial journey and showcase the company's expanded technology services. StudyKIK has been supporting many of the top pharmaceutical companies over the past 7 years with patient recruitment and more recently with digital trial services like eConsent, telemedicine, and study companion mobile applications.
From its inception StudyKIK has been focused on providing a safe and trusted way for people to join a clinical trial. Over the subsequent years and millions of patient interactions, StudyKIK has taken its experience and adapted their platform to further enhance communication, information flow, and the patient experience.
Additionally, StudyKIK's new technology platform offers a seamless connection between patient recruitment with much needed technologies like eConsent, telemedicine, and mobile retention applications for research sites. Gone are the days of having multiple providers with different systems and logins - with StudyKIK all these technologies can be accessed through a single, integrated platform. Like research sites, CRO and Sponsors who partner with StudyKIK can also access recruitment, enrollment, and retention data from a single interface. The insights provided by StudyKIK's technologies allow study teams at research sites, sponsors, and CROs to make informed decisions about their trial which can significantly impact study timelines in a positive way.
Sam Haiden, StudyKIK's Chief Strategy Officer stated,
"StudyKIK has always centered its decisions around improving the clinical trial experience for patients and research sites. Our new platforms are no different and help to take the industry one big step further towards a single, integrated system. We are confident that these changes will help to further reduce work for research sites, increase transparency for sponsors, and improve the patient experience when participating in a clinical trial. "
As StudyKIK continues to grow it's offerings in the pharma services space, its new website and platform will be the first choice for those looking to join, or manage, a clinical trial.
More Information about StudyKIK:
StudyKIK is a full service patient recruitment and retention technology company that offers Patient Recruitment, Patient Retention, eConsent, Telemedicine, and Study Companion Mobile Apps to ensure study timelines are met. Since its inception, StudyKIK has reached over 6 million patients and connected over 3.5 million patients to studies. As a result, StudyKIK is the global leader in patient recruitment and retention strategy and the trusted place for millions of people looking to join a clinical trial.
