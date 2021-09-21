STURGIS, S.D., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may still be visible in the rearview, but businesses and riders are already looking ahead to the 82nd with the launch of Sturgis.com's Official 2022 Sturgis Rally Registration Program. The dates for the 82nd Sturgis Rally are set for Aug. 5-14, 2022. Those planning to make the trek during these dates can now register to receive their Official Welcome Packet filled with valuable maps, information and rally souvenirs at Sturgis.com/Registration.
The 82nd marks the third year rally-goers will be able to take advantage of registration program and simultaneously raise money for charity. The Sturgis Rally Registration Program located at the Buffalo Chip CrossRoads welcomes rally-goers to the Black Hills with a smile, helps visitors plan their rides and activities and gives back to charity all at the same time.
Five dollars from each premium registration goes to benefit local senior centers.
"The motorcycle community takes care of one another, and so giving back is part of our DNA," said Randy Peterson of Sturgis.com.
Just prior to the kickoff of the 81st Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Peterson delivered over $5,000 raised by the registration program to Rapid City Minneluzahan Senior Center, Spearfish Senior Citizen Center and Hill City Senior Center in the Black Hills region.
"We wanted to give bikers visiting the area for the rally a way to donate to the local senior citizen organizations and leave a lasting impact on the area," said Peterson.
Registration is now open for the 2022 Sturgis Rally.
The Basic Registration is free and includes a Welcome Packet containing information on the area and a commemorative Sturgis pin and patch.
The Premium Registration includes a microfiber map of the Black Hills, valuable coupons, sponsor gifts and a commemorative Sturgis pin and patch with the Official Welcome Packet.
To learn more, visit Sturgis.com/registration
About the Sturgis Rally and Sturgis.com
The Sturgis Rally is the largest motorcycle rally in the world. It is held annually in the Black Hills of South Dakota for 10 days during the first week of August. Local Indian dealer Pappy Hoel started the rally in 1938. Since its beginning, private area businesses throwing events such as races, concerts, and rides have made, and continue to make, the Sturgis Rally what it is today. 2022 will mark the 82nd annual Sturgis Rally.
Sturgis.com is home to all things Sturgis Rally. It is the most up-to-date comprehensive resource, home to the Sturgis Rally Registration Program and the original website promoting the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
