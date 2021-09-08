LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Subskription, an innovative online platform shaking up and changing influencer marketing recently launched, enabling influencers and tastemakers to better serve and capitalize on their followers by creating custom monthly drops that bypass traditional brand partnerships, increasing payouts and offering exclusive access to unique products.
Subskription provides turnkey access to design, sourcing, manufacturing, logistics, customer service, and digital marketing. Specializing in domestic, quick-turn supply chains across various industries, Subskription allows influencers to build a platform through which they can reward fan loyalty with exclusive access to their lifestyle offering limited edition monthly drops. Influencers and tastemakers alike have the unique opportunity to create their own recurring selling platform, seamlessly linked to all social channels, and designed to monetize and connect their fanbase to a subscription model with exclusive access to limited edition products that are designed and virtually customized while seamlessly creating their unique label and sold exclusively under the influencers' proprietary brand.
"This is a game-changer for influencers who are looking to build a sustainable, lucrative business," said Ron Miller, co-founder of Subskription. "When an influencer is paid as an affiliate or to promote a single product or service, they lose control of the experience their followers have, they lose control of the data, and they are only seeing a small percentage of the revenue that brand is making. With Subskription, (yes with a K, because we just do it a bit differently) the influencer not only curates the products with their unique custom label, but they also maintain all the purchasing data and they benefit by creating recurring revenue that they ultimately control."
Products are secured through quick-turn domestic supply chains across various industries and sent to fans on a monthly basis. This empowers influencers and tastemakers alike with the ability to reward fan loyalty and offer exclusive membership to not only the products but to their lifestyle. For example, one Subskription drop may include premium customized apparel, and jewelry, while another may include fashion accessories and home décor items.
Founded by Miller and his co-founder, Steve Yaro, Subskription was born out of the duo's collective 30 years of experience in the entertainment, apparel, and financial industries. In 2000, the pair founded Industry Rag, a vertically integrated, premium fast fashion manufacturing powerhouse specializing in the domestic design and development of fully customizable "Made in the USA" apparel. Armed with a successfully proven business model, and with subscription box and influencer popularity growing at an exponential rate, Yaro and Miller sought to apply the same model to a vast growing group of entrepreneurs that are plagued with a plethora of challenges.
"We recognized how hard influencers and tastemakers were working to build their online presence and the time they were investing in building a fan base. This is challenging enough without the added pressures of figuring out how to successfully monetize that base," said Yaro. "Our solution was to offer quickly curated premium products that could be sold and delivered seamlessly without the heavy lifting and expense related to logistical barriers such as procurement, long lead times, and high shipping costs. With Subskription, this process is done virtually with just a 'click'. Products are then sent directly to their followers exhibiting their own unique brand, allowing them the ability to not only leverage their lifestyle but also to do what they do best: just be themselves."
Yaro and Miller established Subskription with an initial investment of $1.4 million. After several high-profile and successful drops, the platform continues to work with several individually selected and strategic influencers across different market segments to refine the process before going mainstream in early 2022. Subskription already has an extensive list of influencers interested in the platform who have joined the waitlist, and any interested influencers can email contact@subskription.com to join the list.
While the subscription concept isn't a new one, its popularity has increased over the last decade. In many forms, it provides the average consumer with a streamlined experience of taste and luxury conveniently, and at an affordable price. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, saw a dramatic increase in subscriptions. The UBS financial services firm predicts that this "subscription economy" will grow to $1.5 trillion by 2025, more than double the $650 billion it's estimated to be worth now. Nearly a third of U.S. consumers are signed up for a retail subscription box of some type, spending an average of $57 per month, according to Emarsys research. Setting Subskription apart from others is that it gives consumers something the other won't - the opportunity to subscribe to their favorite online personas lifestyle and to receive exclusive premium products while simultaneously providing the influencers their very own premium brand without any initial out-of-pocket expenses.
