This year's winners of the most prestigious awards in subscription include Hunt A Killer, The New York Times and Netflix
DETROIT, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, SUBTA, the Subscription Trade Association serving the direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscription space, announced the winners of the 2022 Cube Awards. The Cube Awards ceremony recognizes leading businesses across 15 categories, including Best Customer Experience, Best Kids Subscription, and The Community Choice Award. This year's winners include innovators like Splendies, Vinyl Me, Please, Netflix, The New York Times, Hunt A Killer and more.
"Our Cube Awards ceremony gets better every year," said Chris George, co-founder and chairman of SUBTA. "Since 2017, we've been celebrating the best innovators in the subscription industry. It has been incredible to watch the evolution of SubSummit, and the growing number of guests every year who attend to honor their peers for their accomplishments. That is what this event is all about; celebrating those who are working hard to push the subscription space forward. Congratulations to all of this year's winners and final nominees."
SUBTA focuses on educating its members on the six primary segments within the overall subscription industry. A preview of the winners for SUBTA's six core segments is as follows:
Best Membership Subscription: Vinyl Me, Please
Best Media & Publication Subscription: The New York Times
Best Streaming Subscription: Netflix
Best Digital Subscription: DoorDash
Best Subscribe and Save: All Girl Shave Club
Best Subscription Box: Hunt A Killer
For the full list of winners for all 15 categories, visit subsummit.com/cube.
"We're so thrilled to accept this award and so grateful for the whole SUBTA community recognizing us in this way," said Matt Fiedler, co-founder of Vinyl Me, Please. "We've poured our blood, sweat and tears into this company and it's been a phenomenal experience. As I'm sure many of you know, tons of peaks and valleys, lots of ups and downs, but at the same time it's been some of the most rewarding work for myself and my team. To receive this award is incredibly heartwarming and something that we don't take lightly. Thank you so much!"
About SUBTA
The Subscription Trade Association (SUBTA) is the first and only trade association serving the subscription commerce economy. SUBTA offers expert resources and support for the ever-growing community of innovators, entrepreneurs, thought leaders and dedicated teams that are eager to scale their businesses and catalyze the subscription industry. Based in Troy, Mich., SUBTA's mission is to provide a comprehensive and reputable library of news, knowledge, and resources. For more information, including industry research and upcoming events, visit SUBTA.com.
About SubSummit
SubSummit is the world's largest conference dedicated to direct-to-consumer subscriptions. With over 1,500+ attendees, 100+ speakers and 100+ suppliers, SubSummit is hailed as one of the Top 40 E-Commerce Trade Shows of 2022 by etailinsights. The annual conference brings industry leaders and business owners together to build long-lasting, beneficial relationships through networking, workshops, and business strategy discussions. For more information, visit SubSummit.com.
