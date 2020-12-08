FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Successful Student https://successfulstudent.org/ an education-focused website that provides objective student-centric college rankings to help students navigate education, has published its list of The Best Universities Fighting Human Trafficking.
The Best Universities Fighting Human Trafficking is a list of the top 26 universities in the United States that are fighting human trafficking in various vital ways. This includes degrees in human trafficking, symposiums, centers of research on domestic and international human trafficking to properly address problems and create solutions, policy, advocacy, and publications.
All human trafficking related information was derived from each university website. There is no ranking order of importance in this list. Each university is contributing in important ways to fighting human trafficking. The first five entries do offer degrees (or a related degree with a specialization option in Human Trafficking), and includes an online certificate in Human Trafficking.
Universities in this list (alphabetical):
AMERICAN UNIVERSITY
ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY
BROWN UNIVERSITY
CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY - SCHOOL OF LAW
COLUMBIA SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY - CONTINUING EDUCATION
GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
LOYOLA UNIVERSITY AT NEW ORLEANS
MIDDLEBURY INSTITUTE OF INTERNATIONAL STUDIES AT MONTEREY
MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY
PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY
STANFORD UNIVERSITY - CENTER FOR HUMAN RIGHTS AND INTERNATIONAL JUSTICE
THE GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY - ELLIOT SCHOOL OF INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT AUSTIN - STEVE HICKS SCHOOL OF SOCIAL WORK
UNIVERSITY OF BALTIMORE - SCHOOL OF LAW
UNIVERSITY OF DENVER - JOSEF KORBEL SCHOOL OF INTERNATIONAL STUDIES
UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA
UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON - THE BORDERS, TRADE, AND IMMIGRATION INSTITUTE
UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA - FIELD CENTER FOR CHILDREN'S POLICY, PRACTICE AND RESEARCH
UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND, BALTIMORE - SCHOOL OF SOCIAL WORK
UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN, ANN ARBOR
UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA – TWIN CITIES - ROBERT J. JONES URBAN RESEARCH AND OUTREACH ENGAGEMENT CENTER
UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO - JOAN B. KROC SCHOOL OF PEACE STUDIES
UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO - HUMAN TRAFFICKING AND SOCIAL JUSTICE INSTITUTE
UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON - UW ALENE MORIS WOMEN'S CENTER
WILMINGTON UNIVERSITY - COLLEGE OF SOCIAL AND BEHAVIORAL SCIENCES
There are an estimated 40 million people currently enslaved in human trafficking across the globe, which includes forced sexual slavery, organ harvesting, and forced labor. The Best Universities Fighting Human Trafficking is intended to elucidate the work being done by higher education institutions in the United States to combat this. This research includes human trafficking on local, state, national, and international levels.
Degrees targeting human trafficking in this list include:
- Master's in International Policy and Development: Specialization in Migration, Trafficking, and Human Security
- Online Human Trafficking Investigation Certificate
- Master's degree in International Development Studies
- Graduate Certificate in Global Gender Policy
- Master of Arts program in International Human Rights
Successful Student is a compass and map for students who are navigating education. We were the first to rank schools and degrees for students, as a bottom-up, student-centric approach to understanding education options. We are educators, data scientists, and past students who are mapping education for future students.
