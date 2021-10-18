FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National Capital Area Council (NCAC), Boy Scouts of America (BSA) is pleased to announce that Sue Hough was awarded the 2021 George Delaplaine Distinguished Citizen Award at the 26th Annual George Delaplaine Distinguished Citizen Dinner. Sue Hough, the owner of Octavo Designs, is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and community activist. Since founding her company in April of 2000, she has used her talents and resources to contribute to and enhance the Frederick County community. Sue personally devotes herself to numerous local and regional nonprofits and is a tireless advocate working to create meaningful progress in the community.
The purpose of the George Delaplaine Distinguished Citizen Award is to recognize outstanding service by an individual or organization that truly exemplifies in their everyday life the ideals that Scouting teaches to the leaders of tomorrow. It is named after George Delaplaine, president of the George Delaplaine Foundation and respected community leader.
Hough is only the second female honoree since the award's inception. Former recipients have include Tony Checchia, Dan Schiffman, Peter H. Plamondon, Sr., George Delaplaine, James K. Klutz, Charles A. Nicodemus, Gail T. Guyton, Al Shockley, DeWalt "De" Willard, George R. Houston, Jr., Donald C. Linton, Robert E. Gearinger, Bert Anderson, O. James Talbott, II, J. Brian Gaeng, Marvin E. Ausherman, Peter H. Plamondon & James N. Plamondon, Walter C. "Clay" Martz, II, EarlM. "Rocky" Mackintosh, III, Thomas A. Kleinhanzl, David Bufter, Ronald Volpe, Ph.D., Dr. George E. Lewis, Jr., Dr. Olivia G. White, and Dr. Gregory Raush.
This event benefited the Francis Scott Key District, part of National Capital Area Council, BSA which serves more than 2,000 youth in Frederick County, Maryland. Proceeds help the organization continue its mission to provide character development, citizenship training and physical, mental and spiritual growth for young men and women in the community.
About The Delaplaine Foundation & National Capital Area Council
The Delaplaine Foundation Inc., is dedicated to the enrichment of communities and families by supporting programs to strengthen the Arts and Sciences, Historic Preservation, Educational Advancement, Physical Well Being and Spiritual Enlightenment.
National Capital Area Council delivers the promise of Scouting to youth in the Washington, D.C., metro area, including 16 counties in Maryland and Virginia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and U.S. citizens abroad in North and South America. Our programs teach young people to "Be Prepared!" for adventure, education, service, and leadership. The Boy Scouts of America is one of the nation's largest and most prominent values-based youth development organizations, providing programs for young people that build character. For more information, please visit http://www.NCACBSA.org.
