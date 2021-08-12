LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that the SugarCRM cloud-based, AI-driven CRM platform has been selected as the winner of the "Best Overall CRM Solution" award in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.
Designed to make the hard things easier for marketing, sales, and customer service teams, SugarCRM delivers data-fueled artificial intelligence (AI) to marketing automation with its SugarPredict platform, facilitating rapid and reliable marketing lead qualification and prioritization through predictive lead scoring.
SugarPredict for Sugar Market accurately predicts the likelihood of converting leads to marketing qualified leads (MQL) and flags prospects so that sales can prioritize. With the AI-infused SugarCRM platform, organizations can deliver a high-definition customer experience (HD-CX), helping companies to achieve a crystal-clear view of their customers.
The platform's unique design enables users to see all relevant information - past, present, and even future instantly. The platform also automatically captures data and presents it in context to everyone who needs it. Lastly, the solution is built around an organization's needs and workflows.
"We are honored to be recognized with this award by MarTech Breakthrough," said Clare Dorrian, SugarCRM CMO. "SugarCRM provides a comprehensive picture of each customer's journey, and eliminates the headaches and hassles that come with traditional CRM systems. We are proud to continue to drive leading-edge martech innovation."
The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.
"For too long, CRM software has required more effort to feed and maintain than the value they provide in return - this is compounded with a resounding need in the market for tools that provide the kind of customer experience that will keep them competitive," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Pioneering AI for all with the introduction of SugarPredict, SugarCRM is delivering 'breakthrough' CRM and marketing automation solutions for improved performance and predictability. We are thrilled to congratulate SugarCRM on the company's success and momentum and we are proud to name them our 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Award winner for "Best Overall CRM Solution'."
About MarTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.
About SugarCRM
SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.
Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.
For more information about SugarCRM, visit: sugarcrm.com
