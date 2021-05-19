LOS GATOS, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The INFINITE NFT Marketplace by SUKU today launches its carbon-negative NFT platform with NFTs from multi-platinum recording artist and four-time Grammy nominee Jeezy, John Lennon's former partner and world-renowned artist May Pang, as well as sneaker designer Dan Gamache, AKA "Mache," known for his work with the NFL, MLB, NBA and WWE.
The INFINITE NFT Marketplace distinguishes itself from many other NFT platforms by deploying the energy efficient Hedera Hashgraph distributed ledger network, along with custom algorithms, to go beyond carbon neutrality, attaining the ultimate goal, carbon negativity, contributing to real-world projects working to protect the environment with every transaction. The INFINITE NFT Marketplace is created by SUKU, a supply chain transparency solution for brands and retailers.
Yonathan Lapchik, CEO of SUKU, conveyed, "We're incredibly excited to launch a sustainable, carbon-negative NFT Marketplace in conjunction with drops from Jeezy, May Pang, and Mache. NFTs are transforming music, art, and culture by making it possible to prove ownership and authenticity of digital works, and these unique NFT collections incorporating cutting-edge animation, AR enhancements, and audio is an incredible demonstration of the possibilities enabled by digital ledger technology leveraged by INFINITE. We're equally thankful for our creative partners at DreamView for enhancing and bringing these NFTs to life."
About the Collections
Jeezy and Oasis Digital Studios are launching his iconic snowman logo as a limited-edition series of 5 animated and AR-enhanced NFT releases with his most loyal fans in mind. This NFT release will be an ode to Jeezy's 2005 double platinum album, Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101, which was the first album to feature the snowman image. As of today, fans and collectors are able to purchase and experience this AR-enhanced, 3D "Snowman" NFT through the Oasis Digital Studios storefront on the SUKU Infinite Marketplace. There will be 1,001 NFTs of each of the animated computer graphics and AR customized snowman featuring classic Jeezy adlibs, available to purchase at $101 USD per image. Up to 30 randomly selected lucky buyers will also score a personally autographed Jeezy album with their purchase and have it shipped directly to them.
Additionally, world-renowned artist May Pang is presenting John Lennon's Lost Weekend Experience, The "Walls and Bridges" NFT Collection, in Partnership with McCartney Multimedia and Oasis Digital Studios. This is part of an exclusive, first set collection of 15 photographic and animated NFTs with AR enhancements, that recount the original inspiration of John's Walls and Bridges album cover art. Music enthusiasts and John Lennon fans will be able to purchase this NFTs in two special groups, as originals, variations, and cinematics, starting today, gaining digital ownership of a representation of a very personal time in his life. Majority of the photos have never been seen before and have been previously preserved as part of music history.
Popular sneaker designer Dan Gamache, known as "Mache," will soon be dropping unique sneaker NFTs on the INFINITE NFT Marketplace. Mache has become the go-to designer for star athletes, such as Stefon Diggs, Lebron James, and Jarvis Landry.
Nathaniel Hunter, Co-Founder and COO of DreamView, shared, "The internet has become the primary place for artists to engage with their fans, and we are incredibly excited to support Jeezy, May Pang, and Mache with opportunities to deepen that connection by working with them to create cinematic NFTs that authentically encompass their artistry and vision."
NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are minted using distributed ledger technology, which is what enables the creation of a unique, immutable identifier associated with the NFT that cannot be manipulated, copied, or forged. Without the immutability made possible with distributed ledger technology, there is nothing to stop the replication of any digital work online and corresponding depletion of associated value. This is why there has been no viable digital art market created until the invention of NFTs.
Explore the INFINITE NFT Marketplace by SUKU: goinfinite.io
For media inquiries, please contact Kili Wall at kili[at]melrosepr[dot]com and Nicole Rodrigues at nicole[at]nrprgroup[dot]com
About SUKU
SUKU aims to make commerce more transparent and efficient with distributed ledger powered supply-chain solutions. By leveraging the traceability enabled by distributed ledgers, SUKU provides brands and retailers with the transparency they need to meet the demands of a growing base of conscious customers. To incentivize the participation of small suppliers, SUKU rewards participants with tokens that grant the holder access to key financial services, such as microloans, that are not otherwise available to them. The SUKU team consists of a group of successful entrepreneurs and corporate leaders with a background in supply chain and distributed ledger technology from Deloitte's Blockchain Lab. SUKU is developed by its parent company Citizens Reserve, Inc. headquartered in Los Gatos, California. For more information, please head to http://www.suku.world, engage with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter or chat with our team on Telegram.
About DreamView
DreamView is a globally scalable technology company bringing creative strategy and content solutions from small to enterprise level companies around the world. By creating dynamic, immersive, evergreen, and infinitely reusable digital content and experiences, DreamView continues to revolutionize the creation, management, distribution, licensing and monetization around their clients products, disrupting the fundamental fabric and future of digital content. Founded by the same visionaries who pioneered the CGI, visual effects and 3D technologies that've been leveraged in many of the biggest blockbuster films, AAA games, and major brand campaigns, the DreamView team spans decades of experience reimagining how to visually and virtually represent reality (and beyond). The team takes pride in the rapid, cost-effective production of hyper-real, superior-quality and scalable experiential content for international brand leaders that have entrusted them to capture, elevate and evolve their product/customer experience. DreamView's proprietary, cloud-based ImageEngine Technology™, scalable production solutions, and elastic content delivery infrastructure have drastically reduced costs and speed-to-market for their clients. With their brand-centric approach and compulsive capacity to innovate, DreamView bridges the gap for how and where virtual goods are represented in the real-world, in the digital space — and everywhere in between. To learn more visit http://www.DreamView.com
About Oasis Digital Studios Limited
Oasis Digital Studios Limited ("Oasis") brings together leading individuals and organizations in blockchain technology, computer graphics, augmented reality, entertainment, art, sports, gaming, music, media, comic book, memorabilia, and pop culture arenas to support the fast-paced and growing NFT marketplace. The Oasis business model is to create storytelling, experiential and collectible partnerships with artists, sports personalities, talent, brands, and commercial enterprises to create digital offerings and digital / physical product programs via NFTs. Oasis uses multimedia, cinematics, animations, and other techniques to create unique products together with the latest Augmented Reality and virtual technologies to tell the Artist and Talent stories providing immersive experiences for NFT collectors. The Oasis AR Enhanced NFT experience, powered by ImagineAR, will be available exclusively through the Liquid Avatar Mobile App, which features the ability for users to create digital icons that allow them to manage, control and create value from their biometrically verified digital identity, and is available on Google Play and in the Apple App Store. To learn more visit http://www.oasisdigitalstudios.com
