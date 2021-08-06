CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summer Art Blooms in the Bucktown Neighborhood
The Bucktown Arts Fest is excited to announce four art events throughout the neighborhood this summer. Partnering with the Friends of Holstein Park, Leavitt Street Inn & Tavern, and Little Broken Things, our aim is to celebrate local artists and the artist in you.
Events include a create-your-own arts fest, bird house workshop, and shows with work from recognized BAF artists.
"Our 2020 and 2021 festivals were rightfully cancelled, but with millions now vaccinated and gathering restrictions loosening, we're excited to promote these events," said Melissa Hellstern, Board President of the Bucktown Arts Fest. "I can't wait to see our neighborhood flooded with art."
Details on each event can be found below. Stay up-to-date with the latest information by following BAF online or visiting bucktownartsfest.com.
Create-Your-Own Bucktown Arts Fest
August 28th-29th
Kits available for pre-order now
Kits available for pickup August 3rd & August 26th
$25
This year, we're creating a virtual Bucktown Arts Fest. We have the kits, you make the art! Hang it inside or out, tape it, put it on an easel – and show us your art the weekend of August 28th-29th. Tag BAF and we'll share it online. Art kits include a canvas, paint, brushes, and BAF swag. Sponsored by the volunteers of the Bucktown Arts Fest. $5 from your purchase goes to support the fest. Visit https://bucktownartsfest.com/create-your-own-bucktown-arts-fest/ to register.
Put a Bird in It Workshop
August 28th 10:00 am – 12:00pm
Senior Citizens Memorial Park − 2228 N. Oakley Ave.
$15
Bring the kids to decorate small bird houses together outside at Holstein Park. Hosted by the Friends of Holstein Park, artists of all ages will love decorating a petite bird house. FOHP will have the houses, paint, glue, and other supplies on hand. Bring your own decorations to customize. What materials around the house can be recycled/ upcycled? Bring a blanket to sit on as you work on your project. Email friendsofholsteinpark@gmail.com to register.
Local Voices Art Show
August 24th-September 24th
Opening Day: August 24th, 4pm - 11pm
Leavitt Street Inn - 2345 N. Leavitt St.
Free
The artists featured in this show are all distinctive; they range in both style and technique. The one thing they all have in common is their participation in the Bucktown Arts Fest, a local arts festival that has been running for over 30 years in this neighborhood. The Fest embraces all voices: which parallels the melting pot that is the United States, as well as the Bucktown community. It was originally settled by Germans, then the Polish community, followed by the Hispanic community. It has become a diverse and iconic community full of ideas. This selection of artists – Hiroshi Ariyama, Connie Hinkle, Maria Mariottini, Robert Smeltzer, and Ryan Zoghlin – expresses that commitment to the power of diversity. Sponsored by the Leavitt Street Inn & Tavern and curated by Maria Mariottini.
Art Out of the Ordinary
August 14th-September 24th
Open Door Showcase: August 28th-29th
Little Broken Things – 2137 N. Western Ave.
Free
Working in a variety of mediums, Ken Wilson's artwork combines nostalgic found images, vintage photos and discarded wood often assembled with painted portraits and abstract splashes of color and texture. Mining from both cultural and personal terrain, Ken reassembles these elements to create multi-dimensional interpretations of friends, celebrities and rock stars. Ken's show will be held at Little Broken Things, a boutique-style hair salon and art consignment shop in the heart of Bucktown. Curated by Little Broken Things owner, and Bucktown Arts Fest committee member, Cassie Krepel.
----------
About The Bucktown Arts Fest
The Bucktown Arts Fest is a non-profit, all-volunteer run, neighborhood celebration of the arts. All proceeds from the fest go to fund, develop and support arts education at Holstein Park and in the Bucktown neighborhood. We can't wait to see you all in person next year - August 27-28, 2022.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Cole Mariottini
Bucktown Arts Fest Committee President
president@bucktownartsfest.com
Media Contact
COLE H MARIOTTINI, Bucktown Arts Fest, +1 (630) 253-4964, president@bucktownartsfest.com
SOURCE Bucktown Arts Fest