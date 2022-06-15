Explore Murrieta, a must-see destination with year-round fun for people of all ages and interests, has plenty to offer for last-minute road trippers and family vacationers like dining and drinks, outdoor activities and sights, and annual events. As summer starts heating up, visitors of Murrieta can expect various events including celebrations, concerts in the park, and more.
MURRIETA, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Explore Murrieta, a must-see destination with year-round fun for people of all ages and interests, has plenty to offer for last-minute road trippers and family vacationers like dining and drinks, outdoor activities and sights, and annual events. As summer starts heating up, visitors of Murrieta can expect various events including celebrations, concerts in the park, and more.
Summers in Murrieta consists of days exploring in the sun and fun nights indulging in restaurants, breweries, wineries and more. During the day, visitors can enjoy hiking around places like Santa Rosa Plateau Trail for a scenic loop or Cole Canyon Trail for an elevation challenge. In addition to hiking, Murrieta offers other outdoor activities such as biking at Sylvan Meadows, horseback riding at Susie Q Ranch, and watersports at Lake Elsinore. At night, Murrieta's charming city comes to life. To enjoy a night of eats and drinks, visitors should try The Shamrock Irish Pub and Eatery for food and catchy live music, Anthony's Lounge & Ristorante for a more sophisticated experience, or South Coast Winery Resort & Spa for those looking for a one-stop-shop for a luxurious night out.
Murrieta's summer events include:
After a day of hiking and adventuring, visitors can enjoy a relaxing evening at Murrieta Market Nights in downtown Murrieta every 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month from 5-9 p.m. Market patrons will experience live music, food trucks, street vendors and local artisans. Upcoming Market dates include:
- June 16, 2022
For families looking for something fun (and free!) to do for Father's Day, Murrieta's Father's Day 51st Annual Car Show is the perfect event for the whole family to enjoy. On June 18 from 4 to 8:30 p.m., attendees can enjoy a showcase of the coolest cars around, music, vendors and other family fun. Pre-1980 and specialty vehicles will be judged by 4:30 p.m.
The City of Murrieta is celebrating its anniversary with a 31st Birthday Bash on Saturday, June 25 from 2-9 p.m at California Oaks Sports Park (40600 California Oaks Rd). This free, celebratory event features activities for the whole family like a firefighter's hosedown, vendors, food, live music, and a fireworks show. The schedule of the birthday bash is as follows:
- 4 p.m. - Firefighter's Hosedown
- 5 p.m. - Rock by Night
- 7:15 p.m. - Queen Nation
- 9 p.m. - Fireworks
Enjoy a night of free music with Murrieta's Concerts in the Park presented by Enoble Realty. On Saturdays from 6-8 p.m., visitors can enjoy the summer concert series at Town Square Park Amphitheater (11 Town Square). Leashed, friendly dogs may attend. The concert dates and lineup is as follows:
- July 2 - Lifetime Rocker (Classic Rock)
- July 9 - Makayla Phillips (Country/R&B)
- July 16 - Big Revenge (Classic/Modern)
- Four Lads from Liverpool (Beatles tribute)
- July 30 - Your Mom (The Band) - (90s)
From moderate to adventurous, Murrieta is an accessible, friendly and comfortable destination for everyone looking to have some summer fun. Affordable lodging like Holiday Inn Express & Suites and Residence Inn by Marriott, as well as the Courtyard by Marriott with sweeping views of the area from their rooftop bar, is spread throughout the town. For foodies looking to escape the summer heat, Murrieta offers various culinary delights from steakhouses and BBQ to internationally-inspired restaurants.
View more information about Murrieta events at exploremurrieta.com/explore/events/.
About Explore Murrieta:
One of Southern California's best-kept-secrets, Murrieta is a regional gem inlaid in the expanse between Los Angeles and San Diego. Replete with fashionable dining options, sweeping vineyards, unique outdoor experiences, and bluebird skies year-round, this California community is an attractive and affordable locale for the discerning traveler in search of a unique California getaway. Visitors and media can learn more by visiting exploremurrieta.com/explore/events/.
