Greenfield Village returns to 7-day operation June 20 – September 5
DEARBORN, Mich., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fireworks, muscle cars, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and all the familiar sounds of summer are back in 2022 at The Henry Ford. From a new temporary exhibition to familiar favorites, there's something for everyone this season.
On June 10-12, Greenfield Village commemorates its newest addition, the Detroit Central Market with a special dedication weekend. After a storied 160-year history that included commerce, near-demolition and then reconstruction, the Detroit Central Market is the first permanent building addition to Greenfield Village since 2000. Please visit our website, THF.org for more information regarding the dedication ceremony on June 10th.
Motor Muster, Powered by Hagerty, returns Father's Day Weekend, June 18-19. More than 600 historic vehicles take over Greenfield Village, with a special homage to the 100th anniversary of Ford Motor Company's acquisition of Lincoln. Reservations are not required, and tickets are free for members or with village admission. Following Motor Muster weekend, Greenfield Village resumes seven-day operations from June 20 – September 5.
On June 25 through January 1, 2023, Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume, presented by Key Bank opens inside Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation. Featuring more than 70 original pieces from the Walt Disney Archives, the exhibition is free for members or with museum admission.
Beginning June 30-July, Salute to America returns to Greenfield Village. This year's program will feature the most popular performance elements from previous years' events, including a grand stage performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra on the Village Green. A seven-day member presale begins Wednesday, May 25. Public tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 1.
For more information and updates on hours, tickets and safety guidelines, visit thf.org or follow The Henry Ford on social media @thehenryford.
About The Henry Ford
Located in Dearborn, Michigan, The Henry Ford, a globally recognized destination, fosters inspiration and learning from hands-on encounters with artifacts that represent the most comprehensive collection anywhere focusing on innovation, ingenuity and resourcefulness in America. Its unique venues include Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center and Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school. Together with its online presence at thf.org, its national television series The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation and Invention Convention Worldwide, the growing affiliation of organizations fostering innovation, invention and entrepreneurship in K-12 students, The Henry Ford inspires individuals to unlock their potential and help shape a better future.
