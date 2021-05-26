DEARBORN, Mich., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Music, fireworks and safe fun for the whole family will happen this summer at The Henry Ford. After a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, The Henry Ford and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) are continuing their more than 25-year partnership in 2021 with a safe expression of the traditional Salute to America event. Salute to America: Summer Stroll will take place in Greenfield Village Wednesday June 30 thru Saturday, July 3 from 6 pm to 10 pm. Member tickets are officially on sale today, May 26, with non-member tickets on sale Wednesday, June 2.
This beloved event is reimagined this year with a strolling musical experience that takes over the entire Village. The DSO will be split into smaller chamber ensembles in various performance locations. Guests can walk through the Village at their leisure to listen to the sweet sounds of DSO musicians playing Americana and patriotic favorites. The DSO ensembles will be rotated throughout the evening to present the melodic sounds of each section of the orchestra—brass, woodwinds, and strings.
In addition to the DSO, guests will experience a variety of performances showcasing America's diverse array of music including jazz, choral singers, ragtime performers and more. Guests can take in the unique atmosphere of Greenfield Village during a summer evening with a series of classic decade vignettes, historical building experiences, free carousel rides, food and beverage options, and a fireworks finale to end the night.
Following the event, starting July 5, Greenfield Village will shift to operating Thursday- Monday. Members of The Henry Ford will be able to access the outdoor destination Tuesdays and Wednesdays, starting July 6 with Members-Only Strolling Days, a chance for them to visit with limited programs and amenities available.
Salute to America: Summer Stroll joins Motor Muster and Historic Base Ball as part of Greenfield Village's signature summer programming returning in 2021. Member pricing before June 21 for Salute to America: Summer Stroll is $27.25 for adults (12 and up), $24.50 for seniors (62 and up), and $20.50 for youth (2-12). Non-member pricing is $32.00 for adults, $28.75 for seniors, and $22.50 for youth. All children under the age of two are free. For updates on hours, tickets and safety guidelines, visit thf.org or follow The Henry Ford on social media @thehenryford.
About The Henry Ford
Located in Dearborn, Michigan, The Henry Ford, a globally recognized destination, fosters inspiration and learning from hands-on encounters with artifacts that represent the most comprehensive collection anywhere focusing on innovation, ingenuity and resourcefulness in America. Its unique venues include Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center and Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school. Together with its online presence at thf.org, its national television series The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation and Invention Convention Worldwide, the growing affiliation of organizations fostering innovation, invention and entrepreneurship in K-12 students, The Henry Ford inspires individuals to unlock their potential and help shape a better future.
About the DSO
The acclaimed Detroit Symphony Orchestra is known for trailblazing performances, collaborations with the world's foremost musical artists, and a deep connection to its city. As a community-supported orchestra, generous giving by individuals and institutions drives the continued success and growth of the organization. In January 2020, Italian conductor Jader Bignamini was named the DSO's next music director to commence with the current 2020-2021 season. The DSO makes its home at historic Orchestra Hall within the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, one of the world's most acoustically perfect concert halls that celebrated its centennial in 2019. A dedication to broadcast innovation began in 1922, when the DSO became the first orchestra in the world to present a radio broadcast and continues today with DSO Digital Concert series. With growing attendance and unwavering philanthropic support from the people of Detroit, the DSO actively pursues a mission to embrace and inspire individuals, families, and communities through unsurpassed musical experiences.
