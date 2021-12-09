SUMMERLAND, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As consumers flock to shop online at a faster rate than ever before, Summerland Wine Brands (http://www.summerlandwinebrands.com), award-winning winemakers in California's Central Coast, announced today the immense success of its first direct-to-consumer wine brand, Messy Mawma Wine by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (http://www.messymawma.com). The brand launched in early November and sold out the first bottling within the first two weeks of availability. Messy Mawma is back in stock and is shipping to most states in the US.
Summerland's new direct-to-consumer program was launched with the goal of partnering with established brands to develop personalized wines and a turnkey eCommerce offering tailored to the brand's customers, followers, and fan base.
"I've wanted a wine brand of my own for as long as I can remember, so between the credibility and capabilities of Summerland — being able to support and sustain a business I plan to have and grow for years and years to come — they truly are the perfect partner to give my Mawmas the wine they deserve, to enjoy all of life's messy moments," said Polizzi. "Everything throughout this process has been nothing but fun and enjoyable, with Summerland's team handling all the back-end wine production and fulfillment, as well as the building of the online store, allowing me to focus my energy on marketing, sharing and drinking it with my friends and fans, which I believe is why this initial launch was such an incredible success; I can't wait for what's to come."
To develop her line of personalized wines, Tantrum Chardonnay and Chaos Cabernet Sauvignon, Nicole worked closely with Summerland's Chief Wine Officer Ron Hill, who has over 20 years of winemaking experience. The two wines retail for $19.95 and are now available for shipping to most states across the US. Additional varietals are planned for release in the near future.
"The combination of advanced mobile tech and user-friendly delivery apps combined with a growing habit for using the internet to buy everything from clothes to food, had already cemented e-commerce as the growth engine for the wine industry. Moreover, the past year-and-a-half of pandemic living has only accelerated that growth," said Ryan Nathan, CEO of Summerland. "We jumped on the opportunity to extend our DtC capabilities with influencers and celebrities who are both passionate about wine building their own brands. And we couldn't have picked a better partner to launch with than Nicole, whose incredibly-loyal fan base, existing business ventures and ongoing media activities offer the perfect platform for sharing Messy Mawma with the world."
Nicole's existing business and media ventures include her online and brick-and-mortar retail stores "The Snooki Shop," co-hosting her podcast "It's Happening with Snooki and Joey" (AudioBoom), hosting the comedy clip show "Messyness" for MTV as well as starring in MTV's hit reality show "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."
About Summerland Wine Brands™
Recently celebrating its 14-year anniversary, Summerland is the region's largest winery and state-of-the-art winemaking and bottling facility, located in California's thriving Central Coast. Voted "Best Winery in Santa Barbara County," Summerland is highly nimble and exceptionally innovative. Summerland launched its direct-to-consumer program in 2021 and has plans to release several new partner brands in 2022.
