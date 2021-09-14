SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sundae, a residential real estate marketplace focused on helping sellers of dated or damaged property get the best price for their house, is announcing the launch of its digital platform for property investors to view available properties, submit offers, and streamline transactions in Sundae's marketplace. Sundae's platform for investors which can be found at sundae.com/investor is the first and only that provides access to exclusive and vetted properties sourced directly from homeowners looking to sell to a cash buyer.
Sundae's marketplace helps property investors save thousands of dollars and time that they spend on their own marketing, searching for properties using time consuming tactics such as scouring through the Multiple Listing Service or driving in person through neighborhoods. Properties available on Sundae's platform come with a comprehensive property profile that includes photos, floor plan, 3D walkthrough, disclosures, preliminary title report, and a 3rd party inspection report, allowing investors to also save time on investment due diligence, all of which can happen on Sundae's platform in a matter of minutes.
"I know first hand the challenges that come with being a property investor. We've built our platform to make it easier than ever for property investors to succeed," said Josh Stech, Sundae Co-Founder and CEO. "We remove the burden of finding and vetting properties so investors can focus on what they do best -- renovating houses, improving communities, and creating something great for a new family to call home."
Since launching in 2019 in California, Sundae has expanded to more than 15 markets across the U.S. and has plans to open several new markets this year. Sundae is now ranked #1 in market share across established California markets and is quickly gaining share in new markets. With Sundae's recent $80M Series C funding, the company is investing heavily in marketing to homeowners who are looking to sell off-market. This means Sundae offers property investors a growing supply of inventory so they can deploy their funds when they are ready. The level of due diligence available on properties on Sundae's marketplace also enables investors to easily evaluate opportunities remotely so that they can expand into new geographies.
"The comprehensive information packet that comes with properties on Sundae's marketplace lets investors analyze the property from their desk and make a confident offer, sight unseen. For example, a property investor living in Utah can find, evaluate and purchase a property in Tampa just in a few clicks through our platform," said Madhav Ranjan, Sundae SVP of Engineering & Product. "We're seeing a huge number of buyers on Sundae's platform investing outside of their primary market because they no longer have to travel to do the due diligence in-person. In fact, nearly 40% of investors on our platform have purchased a property through Sundae outside of their primary market."
Sundae is transforming the homebuyer-property investor relationship by helping to cultivate trust and transparency between both parties, and invites property investors to be part of its community of "Homebuyers with Heart" by signing up at sundae.com/investor.
About Sundae
Sundae's mission is to help homeowners get the best outcome when it's time to sell a house that needs some love. Many sellers don't have the time or resources to invest in repairs and cleaning to get the home market-ready. We started Sundae to help sellers in this situation by offering a hassle-free alternative to the traditional real estate agent sales process and a worry-free alternative to predatory "cash-buyer" wholesalers. Instead of talking to multiple cash buyers, hoping to get the best price, Sundae serves as an advocate for the seller and does the hard work for them by packaging and marketing the property to thousands of local vetted buyers who present offers with standardized terms. On average sellers receive ten offers within three days on the marketplace. Sundae's marketplace is free to sellers and there's no obligation to accept an offer.
For property investors, Sundae helps with the difficult task of finding houses in need of renovation, and provides an online platform at sundae.com/investor where they can view available properties and make offers.
Founded in August 2018 by veteran real estate and marketplace executives Josh Stech and Andrew Swain, Sundae's team brings a combined 250+ years of local real estate experience.
Sundae is expanding to new markets across the U.S. and hiring across all departments.
For more information, please visit sundae.com.
