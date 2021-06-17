LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunset Magazine, the premiere lifestyle publication for the West since 1898, is pleased to announce it has relaunched its Travel Awards for 2021. The Travel Awards were put on hold in 2020 due to the pandemic, but with the gradual reopening of the travel economy this summer, Sunset's editors chose to resume the annual event, which began in 2015.
"With the return to travel in full swing after more than a year of hardship and stress, we're more excited than ever to celebrate the very best destinations, hotels, restaurants, wineries, activities, and more all across the West," said editor-in-chief Hugh Garvey, who took charge of the storied publication in December 2020. "Our readers are avid travelers and right now they're hungrier than ever for recommendations on where to go next."
The Travel Awards focus on five categories: Where to Go, Where to Stay, What to Do, Where to Eat & Drink, and How to Get There. The awards are open to businesses and institutions across the 13 Western states—Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming—plus Canada and Mexico.
Entries can be made at sunset.com/travelawards. The standard price for entry is $200, but, recognizing that the pandemic has been particularly hard on the travel industry, Sunset is also offering a hardship entry fee of $50 to any who need it, no proof of hardship required. Submissions began on Monday, June 14, 2021, and will run through Friday, July 16, 2021.
Winners—to be determined by Sunset editors and a travel advisory board of trusted experts and writers—will be featured in a special Travel Awards package in Sunset's December/January print issue, and all entrants will earn a spot in a digital travel directory on sunset.com.
Founded in 1898, Sunset Magazine has long covered all aspects of life in the Western United States, focusing in particular on travel, food & drink, home design, and gardening. Based in the Los Angeles area, Sunset is owned by the private equity firm Regent LP.
Please direct all inquiries to: travelawards@sunset.com.
