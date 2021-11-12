CANCUN, Mexico, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The renovations at Sunset World Group's Sunset Marina Resort are advancing by leaps and bounds just a few days before its grand reopening. On November 18, the resort will welcome back the first members and guests with a new look and many surprises.
Some of the changes guests will find include a new Kids Zone club with a playground area for children and a new restaurant serving Mexican food. In addition, Italian restaurant Il Forno is now larger and there is new lighting in all restaurants. Guests will also notice that the motor lobby has been renovated, and that the lighting, air conditioners, televisions, frigobars and refrigerators in rooms are all new. All buildings have received general maintenance and have been repainted.
"The renovation project of our beloved Sunset Marina is 90% complete," said Martha Richardson, Sunset World Group Corporate Director of Operations. "We are very excited to open Sunset Marina with a high occupancy and we are confident that our members and guests will be pleased to see all the work we have done," she concluded.
Sunset Marina is a charming, Mediterranean-style resort, nestled in the beautiful shore of the Nichupte Lagoon in Cancún's hotel zone. It provides a peaceful and relaxing getaway where kids can also enjoy their vacation with areas specially designed just for them. Ground transportation between our Cancún resorts and hotels, as well as water transportation to and from Sunset Royal means that beach access is just a few minutes away. The on-site marina offers direct access to the crystal clear waters of the Caribbean with private yacht expeditions as well as a wide variety of motorized water sports and spectacular diving experiences available just for you.
Sunset World Group is a family-owned Mexican company and a leader in the hospitality industry, offering authentic and unforgettable vacation experiences in Cancun and the Riviera Maya. It was founded more than 30 years ago and has grown to offer six resorts, world-class travel services, amenities and a diverse network of operational and marketing solutions that focus on providing the best vacation experiences for its Members and guests. From cultural excursions to water sports, the Members of Sunset World are never far from their next great adventure.
