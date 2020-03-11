Guests at Disney California Adventure Park will join the action at Avengers Campus, where Spider-Man flies across the sky for the first time and 'recruits' find their powers on the new, family-friendly attraction, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure featuring actor Tom Holland Avengers are seeking 'recruits' of all ages to team up with Earth's Mightiest Heroes; Iron Man debuts a new suit of armor, Doctor Strange brings the mystic arts to an ancient Sanctum, and Ant-Man and The Wasp plus the villain Taskmaster appear for the first time at the Disneyland Resort