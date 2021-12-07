LOS ANGELES, and MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Super Hi-Fi, the audio technology company leveraging AI to deliver next-generation music listening experiences, today announced a technology-compatibility partnership with Tuned Global, the leading B2B streaming technology platform to quickly launch and grow streaming services. Tuned Global's clients in the music streaming, fitness, telco, social media and gaming industries now have access to Super Hi-Fi's AI powered suite of tools to enhance music listening experiences.
Tuned Global's full turnkey solutions incorporate music, audio and video capabilities accessible via their white label streaming app or streaming service APIs. With this new integration of Super Hi-Fi's powerful audio transitioning and automated content curation technology, Tuned Global's clients now access a new layer of differentiation that supercharges the user engagement and personalizes the user experience.
"It is our role to always innovate and bring new creative ideas to our clients so they can remain competitive in their niche, and it's what the addition of Super Hi-Fi's AI powered audio technology allows Tuned Global to perpetuate," said Con Raso, Managing Director at Tuned Global. "Our clients can now take advantage of hours of content, ingest it automatically and seamlessly stitch it to create a high quality listening session, while saving hours of manual production time."
"Super Hi-Fi's mission is to transform the way the world listens to music, and we do that by using AI to power the space between the songs," said Zack Zalon, Chief Executive Officer of Super Hi-Fi. "With Tuned Global, we can now serve a whole host of new brands looking to create highly differentiated and personalized listening experiences with scale and efficiency."
Super Hi-Fi powers AI-engineered, individually customized listening experiences across streaming services, broadcast and digital radio, digital fitness, audio advertising, and other music services. Listeners benefit from distinctive and engaging audio experiences that allow them to enjoy music, news, weather and other relevant thematic programming in a fluid, precisely stitched flow. The company's platform uses advanced AI to source, produce, manage, deliver and seamlessly connect any type of audio content at scale and in real-time.
Available as a turnkey solution this audio & music technology integration provides new and existing streaming services the ability to create compelling experiences for their audiences in a significantly shorter period of time without sacrificing great content.
About Tuned Global
Tuned Global is the leading 360º B2B streaming technology partner that helps quickly launch and grow streaming services around the world. The company develops simple, fast and engaging streaming platforms. Its full turnkey solutions incorporate music, audio and video capabilities, a whitelabel app, content delivery, full service APIs, cloud-based infrastructure, licensor reporting, licensing solutions, billing and app marketing tools.
Tuned Global has already delivered wide consumer engagement using the power of music and audio in a number of industries including music streaming, fitness, telco, social media and gaming. They have powered services for a variety of companies, from start-ups to enterprises, including The UFC, Warner Music Group, True Digital Group, Universal Music Group, Sony Music, Psycle, Line Music, Lyka and FanLabel.
About Super Hi-Fi
Super Hi-Fi uses artificial intelligence to transform gaps between songs into relevant and personalized content to improve the digital listening experience. The company's patented technology is capable of understanding the infinite nuances within music with the expertise of a human radio producer to improve transitions between content and create better extensions of digital brands. The result is perfectly transitioned streams of music, podcasts, interviews, news, weather, advertisements, and other audio content. Based in Los Angeles, California, Super Hi-Fi is integrated into digital brands like Sonos Radio, iHeart Radio, Peloton, Play Network, TouchTunes, Napster, 7Digital, Universal Music Group, TargetSpot, Elevated Music, and The Associated Press.
