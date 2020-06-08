LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Midem, the venerable global music industry conference based in Cannes, France, has named Super Hi-Fi, the AI-powered audio experience company, as the winner of the 2020 Midemlab competition for music tech startups in the Music Distribution and Discovery category. Facing the most competitive cohort since the competition's founding, Super Hi-Fi was selected from amongst literally hundreds of companies from around the world.
"We're extremely excited to be recognized by Midem and honored by the choice of the jury," says Zack Zalon, co-founder and CEO of Super Hi-Fi. "We believe that differentiation will be the primary driver of growth for the streaming music industry in the coming years, and this award is an excellent proof point that our vision is starting to break through."
Super Hi-Fi creates unique audio experiences by weaving together discrete audio elements and music into perfectly-produced, highly engaging listening experiences. Like radio before it, Super Hi-Fi shapes digital streams to their contexts, be they related to premium audio (Sonos); broadcast (iHeart); fitness (Peloton); or even news (Associated Press), audio ads (TargetSpot), and artist content (Universal Music Group). These "moments of magic" won the strong support of Midemlab's jury of leading VCs, journalists, and music executives.
"We have the honor every year of hearing from the most innovative music tech startups in the world, and this year proved again that innovation has no limit in the music sector," comments Xavier Tumminello, Director of Midemlab. "Super Hi-Fi stood out to the jury of their category, who felt their service has great potential to fuel a new wave of listening innovation and to add overall value to the music business."
Past Midemlab winners include Soundcloud, Kickstarter, The Echo Nest, NextBigSound, and Asaii (acquired by Apple). Traditionally announced as part of Midem in Cannes, France, this year's Midemlab competition was incorporated into the Midem Digital Edition and hosted online.
About Super Hi-Fi
Super Hi-Fi uses artificial intelligence to improve the digital listening experience. Super Hi-Fi transforms gaps between songs into relevant and personalized content. The company's patented technology is capable of understanding the infinite nuances within music with the expertise of a human DJ to improve transitions between content and create better extensions of digital brands. The result is perfectly transitioned streams of music, podcasts, interviews, news, weather, advertisements, and other audio content. Based in Los Angeles, California, Super Hi-Fi is integrated by digital brands like Sonos Radio, iHeart Radio, Peloton, Napster, Universal Music Group, TargetSpot, Elevated Music, and The Associated Press.
About Midemlab
Midemlab is the leading competition for innovative startups in the music industry and entertainment business. Previous participants have raised millions of dollars in funding following their appearance at Midemlab. Others have been acquired by major players and many are now well-established in the music ecosystem.
Midemlab would not be possible without the inspiring contribution & collaboration of its partners: Abbey Road Red, Music Ally, Plus 8 Equity, The Lynk, IAEL, Kuack Media, Rock Paper Scissors, 2112, Cap Digital, Digital Lab Africa, East West Digital News, France Digitale, Les Echos, Lincc, Maddyness, Music Norway, Music Press Asia, Music Tech France, Music Tech Germany, Music WorX, Mustach, Silicon Luxembourg, STHLM Music City, Tech in Asia, Wallifornia Musictech, Wework Labs.
