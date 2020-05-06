PORTLAND, Ore., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermaker, a media company for startups and creators, announced the launch of its Entrepreneurial Dream Project, a $100,000 non-dilutive grant fund and mentorship program benefiting new businesses that are building during COVID-19. Applications for the Entrepreneurial Dream Project are open now.
Created by the founder of Schmidt's Naturals Jaime Schmidt and her business partner and husband Chris Cantino, the project will benefit entrepreneurs pursuing their business goals in the face of adversity. In addition to the monetary grants, an additional ten businesses will receive mentorship from an impressive network of executives, investors, and operators including Mark Cuban, Rebecca Minkoff, Jeff Raider, Gregg Renfrew, John Foraker, Timothy Hollingsworth and Jaclyn Johnson, among many others.
"We believe in the power of Supermaker to support an ambitious entrepreneurial future for the business leaders of tomorrow," said Schmidt and Cantino. "With small businesses under threat, and ambitions waning in the face of pandemic and mounting downturn, the Entrepreneurial Dream Project provides for those building in the face of adversity."
"To help another entrepreneur realize their dream is to give the world the gift of optimism and unlimited potential," said Craig Dubitsky, chief innovation strategist for Colgate. "To say I'm super-excited to be part of The Entrepreneurial Dream Project would be a major understatement, and I look forward to giving, and learning, a ton."
Web Smith, founder of 2PM, said, "Not only am I excited to contribute in any way that I can, I'm excited for the future founders who will be influenced and helped by the project."
Eligible applicants will be evaluated according to a number of criteria from business planning to social responsibility. To learn more, visit the Entrepreneurial Dream Project or hear Jaime and Chris share their motivation for starting the project. Submissions are open now until June 15, 2020.
About Supermaker
Supermaker is a new school business media company providing content and community for startups and creators. Cultivating social capital, ingenuity, and the keys to growth for early to mid-stage companies.
