SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperSight Media was founded by Ryan Michael Connolly, a Los Angeles-based filmmaker whose passion for storytelling springs from his love of great literature and a few decades of globetrotting as a U.S. Marine Corps officer. He is a graduate of the Film and Television Production MFA program at USC School of Cinematic Arts.
SuperSight's productions, for which Mr. Deng will join as a Sound Designer include:
1002 Nights – A weekly series of bilingual and English-only audio/video productions drawing on 150 children's book titles from Nepal-based Rato Bangala Kitab.
The Balance – A horror film directed by Lisa J Dooley about the case of a missing girl who takes a lawyer down a dark path into her childhood memories. She must race to unlock the mystery of a vengeful spirit before it comes after her children.
The Goldstars – Directed by Eelum Mani Dixit, this kid's soccer film tells the story of a washed-up soccer star-turned-monk, who coaches a rag-tag team from a rural monastery and travels to Kathmandu to take on the city's best in a youth soccer championship.
Unique for his technical savvy and artistic sensibilities, Longwei Deng is one of the most versatile and prolific sound designers working in the industry today. His wide range of exciting projects spans short films, documentaries, commercials and TV shows from all over the world, including Hollywood, UK, Singapore, India and Japan. Most recently, Deng's sound design for Elaine Wong's film "Where Dreams Rest" was awarded the 2019 Sundance Film Festival's Sound Fellowship. The film also earned critical acclaim at festivals worldwide, including a nomination for Best Sound Design at the 2019 Madrid International Film Festival .
Longwei has made impressive strides on streaming platforms as well. He was the lead sound designer on all 46 episodes of Chinese television series "Joy of Life." The hugely popular series has since garnered 8 billion views on Tencent Video, and won Best TV Series of the Year at Tencent TV and Movie Awards – beating out more than 100 other shows. Deng also worked as a sound designer on the Realme x Victor Ma 2020 commercial campaign which has more than 5 million views on Weibo. Deng also designed sound for "Tender is the Kiss" which has won numerous awards in 2020, including Best Sound Design at the Five Continents International Film Festival, New York International Film Awards and Los Angeles Film Awards.
