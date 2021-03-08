TEL AVIV, Israel, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ironSource, a leading business platform for mobile content creators, announced the winning apps for the Supersonic Superstars competition, held by ironSource's publishing arm, Supersonic Studios. Get Rich! 3D by Turkish Developer, Murat Kul, and Archers.io by Mongolian studio, Black Candy, each received a $75k reward and a publishing contract. In addition, several more games won a bonus prize for achieving the target CPI. Following on from the success of this competition, Supersonic will be announcing its next contest later this month, which is planned to take place between April and June.
"Working with Supersonic was a totally different experience from working with other publishers," explains Murat Kul, developer of Get Rich. "With Supersonic, I talked with everyone directly, which made me feel like I had a huge team on my side, even though I'm a solo developer. Beyond the fact that the team was incredibly responsive and dedicated, the power of the technology and their level of expertise in using it combined to create amazing results for my game. I now plan to focus on developing full time, and building up my own studio which has always been a goal of mine."
"We're doubly delighted to see our game succeed since it had previously been soft-launched but without any success, so seeing it get a second chance was incredible," says Bayasgalan Lkhamdorj, Co-Founder of Black Candy. "The publishing process with Supersonic was super professional. While the CPI of our game was always low, the challenge was how to move the needle on our in-game metrics towards the optimal KPIs. Thanks to Supersonic's expertise, we made several design edits to the game which, when combined with data-based A/B testing, significantly increased retention and playtime."
"Our mission at Supersonic is to empower and grow developers, not just single games. That's why it was so exciting to see this competition create an opportunity for more developers to get their games discovered - no matter whether they are a one-man band or a small studio," explains Nadav Askhenazy, GM Supersonic. "We've put our focus on giving our developers the highest level of support across every stage of the game lifecycle, from game design, level creation and of course creatives, through to user acquisition and monetization, in order to help them grow - hopefully multiple games - over time. Our hope is that current and future contest winners will become long term partners who are able to learn, grow and succeed through working with Supersonic."
Supersonic Studios will announce the remaining winners as they reach the publishing phase. Details of the next competition will also be released in the coming weeks.
