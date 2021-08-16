BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Experiencing life as a marginalized community member impacts each individual's mental health differently. There are too few voices speaking loudly about their lesser-known struggles, and not enough platforms amplifying those who do.
Supportiv's growing AMPLIFY article collection seeks to lift awareness of the interplay between marginalized identities, cultures, and communities, and the emotional and mental health struggles inherent to such group memberships.
In addition to being a digital peer support network where users are matched in under a minute to topic-specific peer-to-peer group chats for anonymous support for whatever's on your mind, Supportiv has worked with students from across the country on a writing internship program to capture enlightening perspectives on very real challenges. Through the Amplify Writing Internship, interns have brought light to lesser-known struggles and intersectional realities such as:
- Hustle Culture's Emotional Grip On Black, Indigenous, And Other POC | Nasira Seddiq
- How Fetishization And Violence Impact Asian Diaspora Emotional Health | Rin Park
- APIDA Achievement Anxiety: Rejecting The Rewards Of Perfectionism | Anuj Gandhi
- How Postpartum Depression And AAPI Culture Can Clash | Yvonne Phan
- Ambiguous Sexual Consent: The Emotional Turmoil Of Using The R Word | Ingrid Ren
- Undocumented And Queer: Solutions To Undocuqueer Stress by Sydney Smith
- How Armed School Resource Officers Make Students Feel Criminalized | Larissa Cursaro
- Scorned For Seeking Help As A Filipino American | Joanna Corpuz
- Why Internalized Homophobia Is So Damaging To LGBTQ Youth | Charlotte Pearse
- Imposter Syndrome In Low Income College Students | Kaitlyn DeRouen
Supportiv CEO and Co-Founder Helena Plater-Zyberk explains her drive to make these perspectives available:
"To overcome our struggles, we want to confide in those who understand our circumstances. It presents a huge challenge when others don't understand our context or background. Each of these articles discusses either a marginalized struggle, or the marginalized context in which a mental health struggle can occur."
Pouria Mojabi, Supportiv Co-Founder, highlights how each of us can benefit by channeling the AMPLIFY collection in real life:
"These articles seek to acknowledge complex and marginalized personal struggles that we might not hear about as often. As these writers bravely de-stigmatize their own struggles, they help others feel safer in sharing their stories."
Relevant Supportiv articles and tips also surface in real-time inside its 24/7 peer support chats. By typing a few words in response to the question: "What's your struggle?" users are matched in under a minute to topic-specific peer-to-peer group chats for anonymous support – from pandemic burnout to virus anxiety, from relationship drama to isolation, and from trauma to depression. Even experiences regarding objectification, culture, stigma, and shame are up for discussion in Supportiv's anonymous peer support chats.
Supportiv has already enabled over 700,000 users to feel less lonely, anxious, stressed, misunderstood, and hopeless through its moderator-guided chats with AI-driven content and resource recommendations. The peer support network is available instantly at https://www.supportiv.com.
