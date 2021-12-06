COCOA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local tradition Surfing Santas of Cocoa Beach is returning to a live event on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2021 at 8 am. Like always, the event will be held on the beach behind restaurant Coconuts on the Beach. Hundreds of surfers and thousands of spectators arrive from around the world each year, with nearly a billion people viewing coverage of Surfing Santas. For images and video of past events, please visit the media gallery here: https://surfingsantas.org/media/
The event, which celebrates its 12th year, includes live music, hula dancers, a costume contest, and hundreds of Santas hitting the waves. Come dressed in your most festive gear and join in the fun. The new Surfing Santas t-shirts and other merchandise will be for sale on the beach at the event as well as the website SurfingSantas.org and other participating locations listed below.
"Surfing Santas is one of the most unique ways to celebrate the holidays here on the Space Coast. We're known as the East Coast Surfing Capital, and this iconic tradition fits right in," says Space Coast Office of Tourism Executive Director Peter Cranis. "It is certainly a legacy event on the Space Coast, and the best part is how they give back to the community through fundraisers." The Florida Surf Museum received a Cultural Support Grant from the Space Coast Office of Tourism for Surfing Santas.
All proceeds from Surfing Santas supports Florida Surf Museum, a non-profit 501c3 organization, and their sponsored non-profit Grind for Life, a charity that provides cancer patients with financial help for expenses not covered by insurance as well as counseling and support for cancer patients. Since 2013, Surfing Santas has raised more than $200,000 through donations and sales of Surfing Santas merchandise for charities, $40,000 of which has gone to Grind for Life.
"I like to say, Surfing Santas makes people smile. If you walk through the crowd, there's a buzz of happy energy," Founder George Trosset says. "It's amazing how this has grown over the past ten years into one of the biggest holiday events on the Space Coast. Over the last 4 years we have created over 6 billion smiles all over the planet!"
Merchandise locations: Long Doggers (all locations), Ron Jon Surf Shop, Studios of Cocoa Beach, Space Coast CBD, Coconuts on the Beach, Drifthouse Cocoa Beach, Coastal Produce Cocoa Beach, and Carib Brewery.
Corporate sponsors: Ron Jon Surf Shop, Carroll Distributing, E-Lifeguard, Country Inn and Suites Port Canaveral, Landshark, Cutwater Spirits, Clack Industries, Coconuts on the Beach, and Steve Casanova Attorney at Law.
