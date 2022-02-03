LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Surge, a female-led community focused on education and onboarding of women and non-binary individuals to Web3, teases their NFT collection with the release of a PFP sneak peek.
The founders Denise Schaefer and Juliet Chevalier said that the owners of the Surge Passport NFT will be getting a golden ticket to Web3.
"Surge is partnering with some of the top Web3 organizations in this collection. We're excited to announce that each Surge NFT comes with a wealth of Web3 perks for our women-centric community," Schaefer said.
The Surge Passport will tie together an enhanced ecosystem of opportunities including, but not limited to, scholarships, discounts, mentorship, educational subscriptions, whitelists, cohorts, bootcamps, conference tickets, swag, and other NFTs.
"We want to give our community skin in the game - we think that's the best way to learn," Chevalier explained.
The Surge Passport and Web3
Surge was founded in October 2021 and the team has been working tirelessly to open the doors and create opportunities for women and non-binary individuals in Web3.
In anticipation of ETHDenver, a Web3 conference happening in February, Surge has teamed up with H.E.R DAO to offer travel scholarships for ten Surgers attending the conference.
Surge has also been working with Hype Partners to offer five scholarships and priority access to the 8-week Hype Partners' program "Supercharging Web3 Marketers".
And when it comes to the world of NFTs, Surge has teamed up with the Invisible College to offer Surgers access to the IC NFT presale. Surgers will be able to mint two Decentralien NFTs, and as long as they hold on to one Decentralien NFT, they get lifetime access to the courses, educational programming, and community at Invisible College.
"We believe in the power of NFTs to foster communities and we're proud of the partnerships we've established so far. Our NFT collection will continue to build on that," Schaefer said.
When is the collection launching?
The Surge team is currently busy developing their custom-built generative art algorithm and hand-crafted designs. The Surge Passport NFT collection will feature unique female PFPs created fully by a team of amazing women in Web3.
The collection will be ready to mint sometime in Q1 2022. Meanwhile, join the Surge community on Discord to stay up to date on the latest partnership announcements and NFT sneak peeks.
For more information, feel free to reach out at info@surgewomen.io or call.
