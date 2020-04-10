NEW YORK, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As coronavirus spreads across the globe, methods meant to cut transmission, like quarantines and social distancing, are already affecting social dynamics, especially sexually. CasualX, a leading hookup app, conducted a survey which found that almost 23% of its users have given up on hookups due to the spread of COVID-19.
This survey released by CasualX primarily targeted the top 6 countries with the largest number of users, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Spain, Australia, and Brazil. When being asked about whether they are still willing to have casual sex, 22.81% of the respondents claim to have postponed hookups amid the pandemic.
Survey Question: During the outbreak of coronavirus, are you still willing to go out to have casual sex?
Country
Yes, nothing stops me
No, I'll wait till it ends
United States (3,124)
75.86% (2,370)
24.14% (754)
UK (2,585)
78.10% (2,019)
21.90% (566)
Canada (1,756)
80.23% (1,409)
19.77% (347)
Australia (1,387)
78.55% (1,089)
21.45% (298)
Brazil (2,688)
76.71% (2,062)
23.29% (626)
Spain (1,088)
73.44% (799)
26.56% (289)
All (12,628)
77.19% (9,748)
22.81% (2,880)
Though, the majority insist on hooking up during coronavirus outbreak, a small portion of people have started to kick the ballistics, which might account for the decline in CasualX usage.
"Sex is a big part of my life. But is it worth my life? No! Being horny is tough. If you think COVID-19 isn't that bad, not real, or even a joke, watch some videos of people who are really infected. It's terrible. Wait for it to be over and then go back to having casual," one respondent wrote in the questionnaire, according to screenshots cropped by CasualX.
Other respondents complained of business shutdown leaving them no places to meet, "Some smaller discrete hotels aren't taking bookings. Or at least my favourite winter play place isn't open.", "Definitely making it more difficult to find places to meet. Sexting is the go-to now."
Also, one user claimed to be too busy to even think about it, "I've been so busy preparing in case things get really bad that I haven't been horny at all. Stocking up on steel, iron, wood, veggie seeds, building a foundry, a forge, and a kiln. If it really hits the fan, I'll have my pick of lovers since I will still have power, water and heat when most others are freezing in the dark."
"Hookups, in general, have carried a social stigma since its emergence. Now, with more people are realizing the intensity of the current situation and staying at home, it has become even more of a challenge all around the world," said Jeffrey Cheung, co-founder of CasualX. "It turns out we have been taking a big hit from the pandemic since March - with an 11% decrease in daily logins, and a 12.88% decrease in daily registrations when compared to the daily logins and daily registrations in February. Unlike dating, hookups are more about a physical connection, which is definitely the last thing to do, and we assume a trend of continuous decline in hookup app usage until it ends."
