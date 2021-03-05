CHICAGO, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Henry Williams Love Foundation in partnership with The Pisces Life Podcast and Network announce the storytelling project: Survivance: Life One Year in the Pandemic: A Digital Time Capsule for greater Chicago ALAANA.
"Survivance is a preservation of stories from the ALAANA* community in the greater Chicago area. The pandemic is a once-in-a-century human event and the stories of how ALAANA have been affected by Covid are important," said Kyla Williams, Co-Creator/Founder of "Survivance".
The storytelling and media project is a digital time capsule, a space created to facilitate agency, to preserve the experiences of individuals and families from ALAANA communities in the greater Chicago area, living through the pandemic due to Covid-19.
"This is a moment for the culture, for ALAANA to share what our experiences have been like living one year in the pandemic," said Letitia V. Fowler, Co-Creator/Founder of Survivance. "The stories of survival that testify to the resilience, brilliance, and reliance of ALAANA on self, community and Faith will inspire, offer hope, and remind the world, we were here and this is what happened to us."
"Survivance" is the first storytelling and media grant in partnership between the Henry Williams Love Foundation and The Pisces Life Podcast and Network. "Survivance" stories from ALAANA in and around greater Chicago is the first City of entries for the digital time capsule. Funding for the greater Chicagoland "Survivance" story submissions is generously supported by the Field Foundation of Illinois.
"Survivance is our branded storytelling project for The Pisces Life Podcast and Network. We chose the pandemic as the first topic of focus with Chicago as the first city to share stories from ALAANA , as I was live here and am embedded in Chicago through the work we do at HWLF," said Williams. "We're fortunate The Field Foundation of Illinois saw the merit and worthiness of the Survivance brand and this specific project. Chicago ALAANA today and more stories from ALAANA across the US tomorrow."
For more information about "Survivance", to submit stories, see the collection unfold, or donate to expand the project, please visit Survivance.io
*ALAANA:African-African American, Latinx, Asian, Arab, and/or Native American; as defined by The Field Foundation of Illinois.
