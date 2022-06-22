The popular program will highlight new innovators in the industry...
MIAMI , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming program on Dennis Quaid's Viewpoint documentary series covers sustainable practices for produce growth. The educational program will reveal methods and insights into growing produce in a sustainable manner with leading professionals.
Viewpoint's producers teamed up with related content providers to create the episode. Dennis Quaid will open and close the program.
Often food production creates problems for the environment by contributing to water scarcity, soil degradation, and climate change. As populations around the world continue to rise, food production has to change to meet the needs of the growing communities and minimize the impact on the environment. Sustainable agriculture practices are necessary for keeping workers, communities, and consumers safe. By implementing these methods, we can meet the needs of future generations.
Growing produce in a sustainable manner can involve optimizing water usage, reducing the utilization of fossil fuels, and maintaining soils. By keeping the long-term health and productivity of farmland and protecting natural resources, such as clean air and water, the well-being of populations can be secured.
In its long-running series, environmental awareness is one of several topics Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid covers. Bringing attention to issues like sustainability and how to pursue greener methods can help foster a healthier, brighter future.
The informative documentary series Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is an award-winning program. The series is made to educate viewers and is distributed across U.S. television stations. A dedicated team of professionals anchors the show, using decades of combined experience in educational television to develop each episode.
