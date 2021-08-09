RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- North Carolina audiences can experience William Shakespeare's story of family, mortality, and forgiveness with Sweet Tea Shakespeare's production of The Winter's Tale. This Shakespearean classic is brought to life August 19 through September 5 in the Leggett Theater at William Peace University (15 E. Peace Street, downtown Raleigh). The production kicks off Sweet Tea Shakespeare's expansion into Raleigh with a haunting and inspiring tale of redemption and reunion. Performance times are 7:30pm Thursday through Saturday, and 2pm on Sundays. The Winter's Tale will be staged live in Raleigh and made available to Fayetteville and audiences around the globe via online streaming.
Family, fairytale, and forgiveness entwine in this lyrical, late-Shakespearean Romance. When King Leontes wrongfully accuses his wife of adultery, he unleashes a storm of tragedy upon the kingdom of Sicilia. His libeled queen, Hermione, succumbs to sorrow and their newborn child is left to perish in a foreign land. Sixteen years later, a young prince and a mysterious peasant girl elope to Sicilia, leading to an extraordinary reunion that just might give everyone a happily ever after.
The production is directed by Sweet Tea artistic director Jeremy Fiebig. The production team includes Claire F. Martin, Lauren Spielvogel, Zech Williams, Mike Raab, Ryan Vasconcellos, Eli Edwards, Griffin James, Lani Maynard, Joyce Borum, Aaron Alderman, Tara Nicole WIlliams, Tyler Gregory, and George Jack. David Henderson takes on the role of Leontes, the jealous King of Sicilia, and Rebecca Bossen portrays his wronged wife, Hermione. Rounding out the cast are Laura Parker as their children Mamillius and Perdita, Staci Graybill as Camillo, Samantha Corey as Paulina, plus Wade Newhouse, Handsome Robb, Tyler Gregory, George Jack, Sean Brosnahan, Ris Harp, Leslie Castro, Cora Hemphilll, and Mia Sgambellone.
Founded in 2012, Sweet Tea Shakespeare presents plays unconventionally, with a live radio show-style concert before the play starts, live music throughout the show, and simple, elemental staging. STS is centered in Fayetteville but in the 2021-2022 season it is expanding to include regular season performances in Raleigh. In addition to The Winter's Tale, this season STS will perform Romeo and Juliet, King and Country: Richard II & Henry VI, Part One, and Emma. Additional titles may be announced in the future.
Sweet Tea Shakespeare's 2021-2022 season would not be possible without the support via a generous grant from the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County. Additional season partners include The Capitol Encore Academy, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, William Peace University, Museum of the Cape Fear Historical Complex, Paris & Potter Management, and Napkins.
Sweet Tea productions are supported by members of Sweet Tea Shakespeare's young companies, Green Tea and Little Green Tea. Students attend rehearsals with professional and community artists, participate as understudies, apprentices, junior cast members, crew, front of house operators, and more. More information can be found at SweetTeaShakespeare.com/Green-Tea.
Merlyn Sell, Sweet Tea Shakespeare, (910) 420-4383, msell@sweetteashakespeare.com
