CASSELBERRY, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swim 'N Fun, Central Florida's premier swimming pool maintenance and pool repair business, launches their newest article discussing common mistakes pool owners make when maintaining their backyard swimming pool.
Bob Wright, owner of Swim 'N Fun, states, "Oftentimes, pool owners forget, neglect, or are unaware of common pool maintenance guidelines. We've compiled a list of common maintenance mistakes that pool owners make in hopes to raise awareness and people can make corrections."
Some of the common mistakes pool owners make include:
- Not brushing their swimming pool
- Not testing their pool water frequently enough
- Backwashing their pool filter too often
- Failing to clean their pool's filter
- Ignoring pH and Alkalinity levels
For more information on common pool maintenance mistakes, pool owners are encouraged to visit online at https://swimnfun.com/pool-maintenance-mistakes
Wright adds, "Maintaining a pool properly can be time consuming and requires work. Imagine not having to do the work and instead just relaxing pool side as opposed to skimming, vacuuming or backwashing your pool. Let us rescue your pool! With our weekly pool maintenance service, pool owners can have a perfect backyard oasis all year long."
Swim 'N Fun offers weekly pool maintenance and pool repair services to customers and no contract is required. Their trained pool technicians will perform various tasks each week as part of the weekly maintenance including testing the pool water, balancing the water chemistry, skimming the pool, brushing the pool walls, emptying the baskets, vacuuming as needed, cleaning or backwashing the pool filter as needed, and checking equipment to make sure it is running properly. Keeping the pool owner informed is also part of the weekly pool service. Pool techs will leave homeowners a yellow slip that lists pertinent information such as the chemical readings of the pool.
Along with offering their weekly pool maintenance service, Swim 'N Fun also offers pool repairs. Equipment repairs can be performed quickly and economically by their highly trained pool technicians. Technicians will arrive at the pool owners' home in a fully stocked truck that is equipped to handle both small and large jobs. Their equipment repair techs are skilled at pump repairs, installing new pumps, repairing pool lights, heaters, salt and chlorine systems, repairing PVC leaks and much more. For more information on pool repairs, visit online at: https://swimnfun.com/pool-repair.
The corporate office of Swim 'N Fun is located at 1251 Seminola Boulevard, Suite 100, in Casselberry, Florida. For more information about weekly pool maintenance or pool repairs, visit online at or call 407-699-5588.
Media Contact
Sheri Defreest, Swim 'N Fun, 407-699-5588, swimtime3@aol.com
SOURCE Swim 'N Fun