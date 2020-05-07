SAN MATEO, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swing Education, a staffing application that matches schools with substitute teachers, brings its highly-qualified and experienced substitutes directly to students across America with the launch of Swing Tutors, an online tutoring service for students in grades K-12. Launching during Teacher Appreciation Week, Swing Tutors matches classroom substitute teachers with students based on their grade level and subject area needs to provide additional real-time, one-on-one support in a secure online learning environment.
"With school closures, we wanted to find a way to both support our substitute teachers and provide a valuable and much-needed service for parents and students," said Mike Teng, CEO of Swing Education. "Swing Tutors taps into our substitute teachers' expertise while delivering a flexible way for students to receive individualized support in the areas they need help with the most."
All Swing Tutors are veteran educators with real classroom experience, each having taught in physical classrooms within the last 12 months. All tutors hold bachelor's degrees, with roughly 40 percent having a master's degree or higher. The tutoring service is available to any K-12 student in the U.S., regardless of school, and delivered using an interactive video-based platform in which the tutors can engage students in conversation as well as review course materials.
The Swing Tutors process is simple – after filling out a simple submission application, students are matched with a Swing Tutor within one business day. Tutors are paired with students based on their area of expertise—from mathematics to science to English Language arts and more—to ensure students receive the most comprehensive instructional help. Created with the student in mind, tutoring sessions are built around the family's schedule with day, night, and weekend availability.
For the launch of Swing Tutors, Swing Education is offering a limited time "one-for-one" offer. With every tutoring session purchased, Swing Education will donate a complimentary one-hour session to the child of a K-12 teacher.
"Like many parents, teachers have been managing childcare responsibilities alongside leading their classrooms in the transition to distance learning," said Teng. "Our mission with this program is to show appreciation for the extra efforts educators have made to help students during these uncharted times."
To learn more about Swing Education's online tutoring services, visit www.swingeducation.com/tutors.
About Swing Education
Founded in 2015, Swing Education offers a staffing application to provide qualified substitute teachers for K-12 schools. The company comprehensively recruits, screens, and permits educators to fill teacher and support staff absences. Schools and substitutes are efficiently matched through Swing Education's online marketplace, with substitute teachers selecting job opportunities via text or a mobile app. The company's pool of substitute teachers includes both veteran educators and trained professionals who are entering into the education community through Swing Education. To date, Swing Education has helped more than 2,500 school partners and over 5 million students. To learn more about Swing Education, visit www.swingeducation.com.