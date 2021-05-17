AUSTIN, Texas, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swivel, a digital leasing platform that enables marketing, leasing, and flexible utilization of office space, today announced the launch of the Swivel Space Planning solution. The interactive virtual solution allows property owners, tenants, architects, and designers to collaborate and generate rapid, cost-effective custom office designs and test fits for each tenant. Swivel is offering the Space Planning solution and its popular Virtual Touring solution as part of its Digital Leasing Platform, now the only platform that streamlines all commercial office marketing, touring, and planning processes for a simpler and accelerated office leasing experience.
"Existing office leasing solutions and systems are costly, time-consuming, and highly fragmented," said Scott Harmon, CEO and founder of Swivel. "With the introduction of Swivel Space Planning, our immersive, end-to-end Digital Leasing Platform will help prospective tenants better visualize not only the details of existing office space but also its potential to meet their unique needs."
The Swivel Digital Leasing Platform and Swivel's partner ecosystem provide a comprehensive system for building 3D digital twins of physical office spaces. These can be distributed to a large network of prospective tenants via a partnership with RealtyAds, explored as-is and as-it-could-be with the Virtual Touring solution, and test fit using numerous Swivel templates or custom designs by architecture firms such as NELSON Worldwide. Once in the office, Swivel can also help tenants optimize their investment through features such as easy reconfigurations, desk booking, and social distance policies.
Functioning a unified platform to manage the entire leasing process, the Digital Leasing Platform allows property owners, brokers, architects and tenants to easily visualize and iterate on office space with improved accuracy, reduce leasing timelines and overall cost, and improve tenant satisfaction and retention.
About Swivel
Founded 2019 and backed by Breyer Capital, JLL Spark and Floodgate, Swivel is a digital leasing platform for office space that empowers property owners and their teams to flexibly market, design and lease tailored workspaces to deliver a superior office experience. Swivel provides property owners with sophisticated applications that work together to get leases signed faster at less cost. Swivel is a trusted digital leasing platform for more than 70 properties and portfolios operating across major markets nationwide including Brandywine, Cousins, and JLL. To learn more, visit http://www.swivel.work.
