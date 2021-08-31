CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swizznet, a cloud-based hosting solutions company for small- and medium-sized businesses, is adding GoldMine to its portfolio of innovative solutions that help businesses grow. Swizznet has been named the exclusive Managed Services Provider (MSP) in the United States for GoldMine's scalable, cloud-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) offering.
GoldMine's award-winning CRM solutions are designed to boost productivity, enhance customer service and increase sales and revenue. The company delivers its services directly to end users and through a robust global network of partners.
As a GoldMine MSP partner, Swizznet offers secure access to GoldMine Premium Edition, which is available as GoldMine Cloud, without needing additional on-premises infrastructure or resources. GoldMine is the newest addition to Swizznet's robust suite of cloud-hosted solutions, which include accounting software and application hosting, IT services management and cybersecurity protection.
"We're excited that we can now offer access to GoldMine's cloud-based CRM solution to growing businesses in the United States," said Bob Hollander, Swizznet president and chief executive officer. "It's our mission to offer secure access to industry-leading tools and applications - from GoldMine and others - to help our clients increase productivity and grow through scalable technology solutions."
"We are thrilled about our new MSP partnership with Swizznet, a well-established leader in delivering enterprise-level Desktop as a Service solutions," said Paul Petersen, GoldMine vice president and general manager. "With Swizznet, GoldMine customers have more options for accessing our time-tested and industry-leading CRM solution."
About Swizznet
Swizznet, a registered trademark of Hosting Enterprises, Inc., offers hosting solutions that enable businesses to connect and collaborate from any computer or device, without needing in-house infrastructure or IT. Swizznet offers an on-demand marketplace, using the latest cloud computing technology and tools to deliver the fastest, most secure and reliable cloud access to desktop applications that include Sage, GoldMine, QuickBooks and others. The company is an Intuit-authorized commercial hosting provider and a Microsoft cloud solution provider. Swizznet and its subsidiaries are committed to providing clients with 100% US-based, 24/7/365 Obsessive Support® and service for a premium cloud-based experience. For more information, visit https://www.swizznet.com.
