DETROIT, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swords into Plowshares Peace Center and Gallery will open a new exhibition of artwork by 10 Local area artists entitled "Community, Love, and Family" on February 11th from 6-9pm at their downtown gallery space (33 East Adams ave). The show, curated by Sabra Morman, will feature new works by Ricky Blanding, Cecelia Covington, Habacuc, Samuel Bessiake, Maya Jones, Ryan El-Yafori, Laurie Longtin, Quin Gist, She She Fibonacci Dosier, Theresa Morarity, and Sabra Morman. It will feature both two dimensional and three dimensional work and will run through March 11th.
The show includes artwork from local artists all seeking to approach the core values that bring so many people together: Community, Love, and Family. Curator Sabra Morman reflected on the show, "Detroit has such a unique mosaic of people and each and every one of these artist in the show has a unique talent and contribute to the city's community in different ways… they are out here and showing up in the city with their unique artistic gifts. They all bring positivity, enthusiasm, and inspiration to everything."
The Swords into Plowshares Gallery is building on the success of their recent Detroit Fine Arts Breakfast Club Exhibition "Beyond the Pandemic" with another show featuring new work from emerging Detroit artists. "Community, Love, and Family" came about after Curator Sabra Morman sought to bring her own work to the gallery, and when given that opportunity, expanded her vision to include members of her artistic community in a broader group show.
Reflecting on her decision to participate in the show, exhibiting artist Cecelia Covington said, "Love, community, and family are the pillars that have supported me and helped me grow and explore life so that I can develop into my creative self." Maya Jones, another exhibiting artist added, "Community means having a space to learn, to be, and to connect with people who share common experiences; and when art is one of those experiences we share, it can inspire people and influence whole communities for the greater good."
Swords into Plowshares Peace Center and Gallery is a community focused space located on East Adams in downtown Detroit. In operation since 1985, the Gallery hosts art exhibitions, musical performances, public education events and meetings, as they work to build a world where peace is possible. "Community, Love, and Family," is their third show since they re-opened after a hiatus during the first year of the pandemic.
"We are excited to continue to welcome new voices, and more Detroit voices to our gallery," said Ian Matchett, the Director of Swords into Plowshares. "We were thrilled when Sabra decided to include a broader group of community members, and we are excited to be bringing another multi-disciplinary show into our space."
Ricky Blanding expressed his connection to the theme as he looked forward to the show, "My pride didn't catch me from falling, love did. When everything in my life was in jeopardy, trusting in my family and friends literally saved my life." Sabra Morman also has higher aspirations for the exhibition, "I hope that this art show inspires more collaborative and inclusive opportunities and I hope it provides inspiration to more artists to embrace their art form and think bigger about it."
In order to keep the event as safe as possible all attendees are asked to reserve tickets in advance and to wear a mask at all times during the show. The exhibition will remain on view at Swords into Plowshare Peace Center and Gallery during their regular open hours: 1-6pm Fridays and Saturday.
To reserve Tickets please go to the Swords into Plowshares Eventbrite page or the "Community, Love, Family" facebook event page.
For Further information please contact:
Ian Matchett, Director: Swords into Plowshares Peace Center and Gallery
swordsintoplowshares313@gmail.com
616-916-3183
Learn More:
Swords into Plowshares: https://www.swordsintoplowsharesdetroit.org/
Media Contact
Ian Matchett, Swords Into Plowshares Peace Center and Gallery, 1 6169163183, hello@artbysabra.com
Sabra Morman, Iridescence Art By Sabra, 313-942-5954, hello@artbysabra.com
SOURCE Swords Into Plowshares Peace Center and Gallery