BALTIMORE, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sylvan Learning ranked 432 on Entrepreneur magazine's 2022 Franchise 500 list.
Entrepreneur's annual list examines trends in the franchising industry. The 43rd annual Franchise 500 highlights the unprecedented challenges faced over the last two years and the resilience of the franchising industry. Brands are recognized for their outstanding performance in areas including financial strength and stability, unit growth, and brand power.
Those selected to be on the coveted list were evaluated for factors such as costs and fees, franchisee support, size and growth, brand strength and financial strength and stability.
"What's really exciting about being on the Franchise 500 list is that we are a brand with more than 40 years of experience," said John McAuliffe, Sylvan Learning's CEO. "We just completed a record-breaking year of franchise sales which is a testament to how in need our services are as we are making a difference in the lives of students suffering from COVID induced learning loss. We are looking forward to bringing on more franchise partners who want to help kids get caught up in their communities."
Sylvan Learning finished out 2021 with an impressive surge of growth, including 55 new franchise partners, 47 total centers awarded, 29 new openings and six existing-owner expansions for the year. Now, in 2022, the brand is gearing up to open, on average, a new center every other week throughout the year, following its best year of awarding franchises in over a decade. New franchisees have already entered the year on a high note, with six of the planned openings already generating revenue through the brand's virtual model while the brick and mortar locations are under construction.
ABOUT SYLVAN LEARNING:
With more than 40 years of experience and more than 710 points of presence, Sylvan Learning is the leading provider of personal learning for students in grades K-12. Sylvan is transforming how students learn, inspiring them to succeed in school and in life. Sylvan's proven tutoring approach blends amazing teachers with SylvanSync™ technology on the iPad® for an engaging learning experience. Sylvan also leads the way with Sylvan EDGE — STEM and accelerated courses and Sylvan Prep — college and test prep courses. Sylvan supports families through every stage of the academic journey. Sylvan is a wholly owned subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG). For more information, visit http://www.SylvanLearning.com or SylvanLearning.com/blog.
