MEADVILLE, Pa., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Ellowyn Noel O'Wyn: A Mostly Merry Menagerie" is a short story that follows the theme of acceptance. "Ellowyn Noel O'Wyn: A Mostly Merry Menagerie" is the work of life-long writer, Sylvia Moore Myers. Myers completed her degrees in business management and information technology, graduating summa cum laude, valedictorian, and president's scholar class of 2014 from Middle Georgia State University.
Myers shares, "Ellowyn Noel O'Wyn has a lot to do because Ellowyn and her family are going to the zoo.
"It's fun to see God's animals. Some are happy. Some like to play. Some are grumpy. And some like to shy away. Sometimes it's okay to be grumpy or shy. Ellowyn learns this at the "mostly merry menagerie."
"Join Ellowyn and family as they discover the mostly merry menagerie at the zoo. The zoo reminds her of the little menagerie at her home: Pickles the Cat, Rainbow the Frenchie, and Henry the House Mouse. They join Ellowyn in her daily adventures discovering God's world.
"Parents, your child will learn to rhyme all the time and learn what to say when they pray as they read Ellowyn Noel O'Wyn's adventures. Don't miss the first book in this series, Ellowyn Noel O'Wyn Just Strolling Down the Street."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sylvia Moore Myers's new book is a beautifully illustrated story about a day at the zoo that is also a good start for introducing children to animals while discussing the more serious topic of acceptance of different temperaments in people.
