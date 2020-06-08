LONDON, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, today announced its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). By combining AWS's public cloud expertise with Synamedia's video software expertise, the two firms aim to accelerate the adoption of cloud TV services worldwide. Video service providers get to create and monetize compelling multi-screen video experiences using Synamedia's Infinite cloud TV platform and realize the benefits of AWS's renowned reliability and cloud elasticity.
Operators already using Synamedia's Infinite cloud TV platform on AWS include Astro in Malaysia and E-Vision, a subsidiary of Etisalat Group, which has recently launched a multi-country, multi-tenant OTT service.
Infinite allows video service providers to process, secure, distribute and monetize premium video across all devices. It uses machine learning and AI to deliver a personalized TV experience that boosts revenues and supports a range of security services to protect operators' revenue streams:
Astro, Malaysia's leading content and consumer company, is enhancing its service to deliver a seamless premium video experience to its subscribers across all devices using Infinite running on AWS. Subscribers can upgrade to new hybrid DTH and IP-enabled 4K UHD set-top boxes with a new UX and Synamedia Cloud DVR.
In January 2020, E-Vision, a subsidiary of Etisalat Group, announced it had selected Infinite and Synamedia's video network technologies for its new multi-country, multi-tenant OTT service. The platform, running on AWS, is already live in Egypt and Saudi Arabia. It provides operators in the MENA region and Pakistan with a state-of-the-art platform to launch and run multi-screen, multi-language OTT services quickly and cost-effectively.
"AWS is becoming increasingly important as more of our customers choose our end-to-end cloud TV solutions running on the AWS cloud platform, to reap the benefits of greater flexibility, instant scalability and reliability," said Nick Thexton, CTO at Synamedia. "As traditional pay-TV providers add IP services and transform their businesses, they need partners with proven experience in delivering broadcast-quality video to any device. Leaders in our respective fields, together we offer customers a level of expertise that is second to none."
Synamedia and AWS are hosting a webinar on Wednesday, June 10th at 3pm UK/4pm CET/10am ET on "How to build the new Pay TV Bundle". Presenters include Nick Thexton, CTO at Synamedia, and Morsy Cheikhrouhou, Business Portfolio Leader, Telecom Media Distribution Solutions at AWS. To register, please click here.
About Synamedia
We're helping service and content providers around the world to deliver, protect and monetize video content so they can win in the age of Infinite Entertainment. Our video network business unit boasts a portfolio designed to ratchet up the quality and cost effectiveness of live streaming. Synamedia is trusted by over 200 top satellite DTH, cable, telco and OTT operators, broadcasters and media companies. Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds and Sky.
Twitter: @SynamediaVideo
LinkedIn: Synamedia
For press and analyst queries, please contact:
Rachel Postlethwaite
Breakaway Communications for Synamedia
rp@Breakawaycom.com
+44 7949 883636