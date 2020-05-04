LONDON, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, today announced it has signed an OEM agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to use HPE ProLiant servers to power its solutions and further advance its market-leading video network portfolio. This agreement will help customers optimize capital expenditure (CAPEX) with faster deployment, increased productivity, simplified operations and enhanced end-to-end security.
Now more than ever before broadcasters and content owners need to deliver more channels and higher video quality to remain competitive. To do so cost-effectively, they are seeking to transition from hardware appliances to software solutions, and do so with proven, trusted technology partners. Synamedia's video network portfolio features a software-defined video network that delivers one of the industry's broadest solutions sets – centered on reliability, more uptime and increased density – to help operators fully virtualize their networks and move their workflows to full software running on any cloud.
Synamedia's software-defined video network in combination with its automation tools help customers scale up and down in public, private or hybrid cloud environments cost-effectively and efficiently, and launch 24/7 and/or pop-up channels on the infrastructure available. Its virtualized Digital Content Manager (DCM) offers exceptional video services for broadcasters, including live transcoding to multiple bit rates and formats, scalable video functions, best-in-class video quality and an intuitive user interface. Additionally, its content delivery network (CDN) solution uniquely optimizes hardware provided by HPE to deliver the best combination of price and performance, with the ability to scale in minutes.
"We are dedicated to partnering with companies that share our commitment to transforming the way the world is entertained and informed. This is why we're thrilled to work with HPE, who has just been recognized by Gartner for its commitment to evolve IT infrastructure," said Julien Signes, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Video Network, Synamedia. "For scalability and channel availability, broadcasters, content owners and service providers must transition from hardware to software-based solutions, and they need to work with a partner who can manage the transition to a virtualized network, end-to-end, with reliability. Our portfolio and expertise offer the full package to help customers achieve this transformation, and working with a proven partner like HPE will help them get there quickly and securely."
"As the consumption of digital media content continues to expand, and becomes a lifeline to many consumers given the current 'shelter at home' environment, content providers need robust infrastructure to deliver continuous information and entertainment services to consumers," said Phillip Cutrone, vice president and general manager, Worldwide OEM at HPE. "By combining HPE OEM ProLiant Gen 10 servers that extend industry-leading performance, security and versatility, with Synamedia's software-defined video network solutions, TV and media network providers can quickly deploy reliable, scalable platforms with a focus on extending and delivering enhanced experiences to customers."
Synamedia's video network portfolio powers premium quality broadcast and broadband video for more than 1,000 operators worldwide and 100 million daily viewers. Its video distribution, processing and delivery services and solutions create compelling live multi-screen experiences, enable software-defined video processing and unify operations. The award-winning portfolio also touts a cloud-ready, converged broadcast and broadband end-to-end ATSC 3.0 offering and low latency solutions for live video. Its virtualized Digital Content Manager (DCM) features live transcoding to multiple bit rates and formats, scalable video functions and best-in-class video quality all aimed to deliver infinite entertainment.
About Synamedia
We're helping service and content providers around the world to deliver, protect and monetize video content so they can win in the age of Infinite Entertainment. We do that with the world's most complete, secure and advanced end-to-end open video delivery solution. Our portfolio features award-winning video network services, best-in-class anti-piracy solutions and intelligence, and video platforms with fully-integrated capabilities including cloud DVR and advanced advertising. And we're trusted by over 200 top satellite DTH, cable, telco and OTT operators, broadcasters and media companies.
Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds and Sky.
Twitter: @SynamediaVideo
LinkedIn: Synamedia
For press and analyst queries, please contact:
Tracey Sheehy
Breakaway Communications for Synamedia
synamediaUS@Breakawaycom.com
+ 1 (212) 616 6003