RESTON, Va., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SyncDog, Inc., the leading Independent Software Vendor (ISV) for next generation mobile security and data loss prevention, today announced their partnership with Ingram Micro, the world's largest technology distributor, to make their streamlined mobile security software readily available through Ingram Micro's Cloud Marketplace. This partnership will allow SyncDog to bring advanced mobile security to a broader audience of enterprises who are looking to effectively secure corporate data on employee devices from wherever they are, regardless of the device itself. Secure.Systems assures corporate owned or personal devices are equally secure, simple to enable and respective of the employee's personal privacy.
Mobile security is a major concern among enterprise organizations as they look to enable their growing number of remote- and work-from-home employees with the data they need, on the mobile devices they have on hand, giving them the ability to be connected anytime and anywhere. The global demand for a new age mobile security solution that is cost effective, secure, flexible to deploy and easy to use is mounting, and SyncDog has partnered with Ingram Micro to support this demand. SyncDog's Trusted Mobile Workspace, Secure.Systems, takes containerization to the next level by offering industry leading security in conjunction with a full suite of productivity applications. It provides a desktop-like experience on mobile devices – whether Android or iOS, managed or unmanaged, corporate owned or personally owned. Implementing Secure.Systems as their mobile security solution of choice also empowers organizations to forgo providing and managing corporate devices and experience the flexibility of BYOD without the threat of losing or exposing corporate data.
"SyncDog is excited to partner with Ingram Micro as we continue to establish strong business relationships with companies across the globe in order to make our next generation mobile security solution more accessible," said Brian Egenrieder, Chief Revenue Officer at SyncDog. "The Global pandemic has created a 'New Normal' when it comes to remote work. Building our relationship as an Ingram Micro Cloud Vendor will open opportunities for their vast reseller community to reach more businesses looking to enable workforces who are in need of a seamless and secure mobile productivity solution so they can get the job done no matter where they are working."
As a leading technology, sales, marketing and logistics company for the IT industry, Ingram Micro is well positioned to bring SyncDog's extensive suite of fully customizable productivity applications and integrations to businesses around the world. Through this partnership, SyncDog hopes to establish Secure.Systems as the premier mobile security solution in the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace and enable businesses worldwide to better secure their evolving workforces.
About SyncDog Inc.
SyncDog is the leading ISV for building mobile frameworks that extend app functionality to devices while securing corporate and government networks from mobile-endpoint threats. SyncDog's flagship solution, Secure.Systems, delivers a rich and unimpeded mobile experience for employees working remotely, and supports a multitude of enterprise productivity apps within a NIST-certified (FIPS 140-2 cert. #2687) workspace. Secure.Systems is ideal for organizations that want to deliver a rich mobile app experience across BYOD, CYOD (choose your own device), or other endpoint device policy. Secure.Systems is a natural complement to security and compliance auditing initiatives to satisfy the mandates of HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, GLBA, FISMA, and other laws/standards for data security.
Secure.Systems can be deployed as a managed service from https://secure.systems or as an on- premise solution. Additionally, Secure.Systems can be found on the Microsoft Azure and MobileIron marketplace exchanges, as well as on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android).
