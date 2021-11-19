NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyber Manufacture Co. the narrative-based Web3 platform behind the next generation NFT project GAMA, has closed a $6 million pre-Series A funding round led by Synergis and Collab+Currency. The funding will be used to propel forward the mission and storyline of GAMA and support the team's upcoming NFT drop.
Other investors in this round included A&T Capital, Shima Capital, Sfermion, Artist Capital, J17 Capital, Lattice Capital, FutureMoney Advisory, and Vera Li. The company completed a seed round earlier this year in May led by A&T Capital.
GAMA's much-anticipated first NFT drop will be on December 1st, 2021.
"GAMA sits neatly at the intersection of storytelling, gaming, community-ownership, and digital identity. Starting with the first crew launch this December to help seed the project's universe, the future of GAMA will be powered by rich narrative storytelling, Web3 gaming, and an emergent, community-powered social experience." Says Derek Edws, Partner at leading NFT and Web3 VC fund Collab+Currency "We are thrilled to support Cyber Manufacturing Co. in building out this future, alongside Synergis and an excellent team of NFT and Web3 investors ."
About Cyber Manufacture Co.
Cyber Manufacture Co's mission is to transcend culture by enhancing the human experience of art, fashion, & technology by uniting the physical & digital world. The company is a narrative based Web3 platform and the team behind the highly sought after NFT project, GAMA.
Official website: https://gama.io/
Official discord: discord.gg/gama
About Synergis
Synergis is a crypto-focused venture firm that supports visionary founders in building the next generation of companies that will transform the global digital economy. Together with its GP Family, Synergis is poised to create exponential values by building network effects through alignment, consensus, and community. To learn more visit: https://www.synergiscap.xyz/
About Collab+Currency
Collab+Currency is a crypto-focused venture fund that backs early-stage projects building the next generation of financial infrastructure, culture, and human organization. To learn more, visit http://www.collabcurrency.com.
