DALLAS, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of worldwide hardship, The Potter's House will host its first digital-only Easter celebration to bring encouragement to millions around the world. A special Easter production titled The Light will be streamed online, broadcast on BET and distributed audibly through the iHeart Radio app.
While Easter in quarantine may feel alienating, global spiritual leader Bishop T.D. Jakes advocates that physical distancing requirements are not just a test in how connected we are to one another, but how deeply connected we are to God. Jakes reminds us that Easter, in its beginning, did not start with a crowd, and attendance numbers should not affect the value of the moment.
"The first Easter service wasn't crowded, and it didn't lose its significance for the lack of a crowd. There were few people around the tomb," said Jakes. "Celebrating Easter in our homes with our families, you can still have a memorable time together with your family around you and have a spiritual moment that's intimate between you and the people you love."
The Potter's House Arts and Music Ministry, a Grammy Award-winning group, will tell the story of Jesus Christ from the book of John's perspective—centered around how the light of Christ came into the world to dispel darkness. From hip-hop, to presentations by children's dance companies, to poetry and sometimes comical recitations, The Light aims to bring hope and strength to a world navigating challenging times.
What: Easter Service at The Potter's House Online
Who:
- Bishop T.D. Jakes, senior pastor of The Potter's House
- The Potter's House Arts and Music Ministry
- Special guest appearances by Quentin Darrington, Tony Award-winning Broadway veteran
Where: The Potter's House Online, BET TV and BET.com, and iHeart Radio app
When: April 12 at 9 a.m. CT
This week, USA TODAY selected Jakes' best-selling book Crushing as one of the 10 inspirational books "readers have turned to over the years for comfort during difficult times" to help live through the current climate with the coronavirus. Ranked on The New York Times bestsellers list, Jakes' Crushing allows readers to follow God's process for growth and learn how individuals can benefit from life's challenging experiences.
Jakes and The Potter's House are broadcasting and distributing content regularly. Resources are specifically designed to address escalating concerns as social distancing mandates from health and government authorities continue.
All of The Potter's House's free streaming platform options can be found here.
