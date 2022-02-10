MINNETONKA, Minn., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announces that it has been granted a license by the Wisconsin Division of Gaming.  This license approval will permit Table Trac to install its gaming management system in Wisconsin casinos. 

"Wisconsin has so many great gaming properties and with our home base in Minnesota, we are always nearby to provide great service.", said Table Trac President, Chad Hoehne  "We look forward to starting to serve gaming locations in Wisconsin very soon."

Wisconsin is the seventh state gaming license granted to Table Trac Inc., joining Colorado, Iowa, Maryland, Nevada, South Dakota and West Virginia.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has systems installed with over 90 operators, representing more than 150 sites, in North, South, and Central America, as well as the Caribbean.  More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

For more information:

Robert Siqveland

Table Trac, Inc.

952-548-8877

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/table-trac-receives-license-in-wisconsin-301479678.html

SOURCE Table Trac, Inc.

