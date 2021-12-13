MIDDLETOWN, Del., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exeleon, a leading international business magazine for executives, business professionals, and entrepreneurs, has released its annual, special issue of the 100 Dynamic Leaders of the Year.
The year-end issue comprises some of the most innovative and transformational business leaders across a multitude of sectors. The featured individuals include established names like Jonathan Ogurchak of STACK, Mark Murphy of Northeast Private Client Group, Sukhi Jutla of MarketOrders, Jeff Harry of Rediscover your Play, and others.
Featured on the Cover Story is Tai Sunnanon, an award-winning global social entrepreneur who is known for his expertise in advising governments, business leaders and NGOs on how to build sustainable social impact.
Tai has started more than 5 successful companies, taught at Harvard University, is an officer in the US Air Force, and even speaks eight languages. According to him, social entrepreneurship aims to resolve crucial problems through innovation and a sustained economic business model.
Talking about his journey as an entrepreneur and being featuring on the Cover of this special issue, Tai notes, "To be in the company of such an impressive cadre of business leaders is a testament to the power and stamina leaders today must have to overcome economic uncertainties. It's time we help make the world a better place."
Daryl Yeung, Exeleon Magazine's Editor-in-Chief, stated that "Tai's journey is centered on core values, which we do not hear much about in business. His beliefs and vision as an entrepreneur resonates with Exeleon's model of Embracing Excellence."
He further adds, "Featuring a global citizen like Tai on the Cover adds tremendous value to this special issue. We are pleased with the work put in by our team in curating this magazine and making it turnout the way it has."
To read the entire Cover feature of Tai Sunnanon in Exeleon Magazine, please click here.
To view the web version of the magazine comprising the listing of all the 100 Dynamic Leaders of the Year, please click here.
About Exeleon Magazine
Exeleon is a leading Business Magazine that recognizes new, emerging, and established businesses and entrepreneurs. It showcases leaders by providing their story of success, failure, and the path they have had to travel to attain excellence.
About Tai Sunnanon
Tai is currently the founder and CEO of Social Good Industries, LLC, and The Life Coach Expert. He is also an officer in the US Air Force. Tai has spent the past 25 years as a global social entrepreneur and has travelled to over 60 countries, speaks 8 languages, and received numerous national and international awards for his work in education, health care and human rights. Tai taught at Harvard University and is a leading author and speaker on the topic.
