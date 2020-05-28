LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, talkshoplive, the first live video streaming, shareable, embeddable commerce platform that lets you experience brands live, announced that it will launch a pay-to-enter livestreaming service. As more events, brands, and content creators (i.e. personal trainers) are transitioning to virtual offerings, talkshoplive's additional new service will enable them to monetize "live" shows and offer consumers a one-of-a-kind, personal experience from the safety of their own homes. The platform's hugely successful free services will remain in place as well.
During these shows, artists and brands will have the opportunity to interact with viewers in real time, and embed the videos onto their own personal websites or social media platforms for optimized viewing. The platform, which is currently best-known for its live streaming e-commerce capabilities, will continue to offer this service, enabling livestream hosts to activate it during their shows for charitable donations or merchandise sales. The innovative technology allows the video player to be embedded on outside websites, media sites, and social media platforms with checkout functionality occurring within the player, driving an 18% conversion rate. talkshoplive has already partnered with major organizations including Best Buy, iheartRadio, and ReaderLink, the largest full-service distributor of books to non-trade channel booksellers in North America, serving as a medium for sales and customer interaction for internationally acclaimed talent including Julie Andrews, Garth Brooks, Alicia Keys, Jenna Dewan, and the late Kobe Bryant.
"We are so excited to be expanding talkshoplive's offerings, and are committed to finding new and innovative ways to support businesses both large and small as we adjust to our ever-changing world," said co-founders Bryan Moore and Tina Moore. "As stay-at-home orders continue to extend, artists, brands, and content creators are looking for meaningful ways to engage with fans. By building upon the successful technology we already had in place, we have created a mutually beneficial service for hosts and viewers to continue to strengthen their relationships in a safe and responsible way."
After signing up for a free talkshoplive account, interested brands and artists can go live in minutes! With the new pay-to-enter feature, viewers can enter the video experience by paying a set amount ahead of time, or by purchasing an entrance product. Page owners will be able to track inventory and cash flow in real-time if they are selling products during a live show or collecting donations/tips. Viewers will be able to navigate throughout the talkshoplive page – purchase products, make donations, check out, etc. – without leaving the live video experience.
talkshoplive has already seen tremendous success during the coronavirus pandemic, offering a way for small business to remain afloat despite closing their brick-and-mortar establishments. Business owners have been able to remain engaged with customers and sell their products from home, helping them to weather this unprecedented economic storm. talkshoplive also recruited the help of Howie Mandel, who hosted several "Save Small Business" episodes from his own talkshoplive page, highlighting companies from around the country who are in need of support. The premiere episode of the series helped one small business sell more product in an hour than they normally would in a year!
Additional information can be found at https://talkshop.live/.
