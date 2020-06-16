NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkwalker, the leading social listening and analytics company, has published the results of their latest report - The Brand Love Story 2020. The report comes at a pivotal time, as brands adapt to the new normal. Brand love is known to improve consumer loyalty and advocacy. As companies adapt to a post-COVID marketplace, the report reveals 11 strategies and key actionable takeaways, to help benefit any brand in the coming years.
Toy production company Lego topped the list, followed by Four Seasons Hotels, Singapore Airlines, Giant Hypermarket, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The results were generated from a quarter of a billion conversations around 781 brands over the last six months of 2019. Using their proprietary AI-powered sentiment analysis, and industry-first image and video analytics, Talkwalker was able to identify the signals that predict brand love. Even when a brand is not directly mentioned.
"Most methods used to identify brand love include the volume of positive mentions - leading to the largest brands dominating the lists," says Todd Grossman, Talkwalker CEO Americas. "Given the current crisis, businesses are more exposed than ever before. Our report surfaced the brands that were building real engagement, tackling the issues that matter to their communities, and making connections that go beyond the traditional consumer/company convention."
Talkwalker also highlighted the brands succeeding at local levels. Among the top 10 favorite brands in the US were: Hyatt Hotels, Huda Beauty, Instagram, and Warner Bros.
"We want to establish this report as the benchmark for brand love over the coming years," Grossman continued. "With expert knowledge garnered from working with some of the world's most loved brands and marketers who are building them, we now see the opportunity for every brand to build those vital emotional connections. This report is the foundation for enabling any company to tell their brand love story."
