The new Brand Love Story 2020 report by Talkwalker demonstrates why love is critical for survival during economic downturns - and how your brand can earn it. - Lego was identified as the most loved brand on social media in Talkwalker's inaugural report on brand love. - Talkwalker's enterprise social listening platform analyzed over 264,000,000 conversations across all social media, blogs, news and forums, for a single source of truth. - Brand love is a pivotal marketing strategy that will help brands adapt and thrive during the 'new normal'.