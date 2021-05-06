TAMPA, Fla., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dunn&Co, a leading full-service advertising agency and production company, today announced that it won 31 total ADDYs at the AAF Fourth District 2021 ADDY® Awards, held Saturday, May 1 in Orlando, FL. The American Advertising Federation Fourth District represents all of Florida and the Caribbean. This is the fourth time in the past six years that Dunn&Co has been recognized with more awards than any other agency in the State of Florida or The Caribbean. Their awards haul includes the overall Best of Show award (and a Charlie award for cross-platform campaign) for their rebranding of Smokey Bones restaurants, a Charlie award (Best of Category award) for their safe driving campaign for the State of Florida, and another Charlie award for their Sea of Colors online campaign for the Florida Aquarium. Of its 31 awards, twelve were awarded Gold in their respective categories.
The award-winning work was created for a variety of media, including TV broadcast, outdoor, online video, website, radio, illustration and multimedia campaigns. The American Advertising Federation recognized the agency's work on behalf of clients the Tampa Bay Lightning, Smokey Bones, the Florida Aquarium, Crossborder, and the State of Florida.
"As long as clients demand great work, and allow us the room to flex, we'll be here to deliver," said Dunn&Co. President and CCO Troy Dunn. "We're very grateful for this recognition, and winning the Best of Show against such worthy peers is truly gratifying. My standing ovation goes to every teammate at Dunn that participated in all of this winning work, as well as to the clients that let us make it."
The AAF ADDY Awards is the nation's largest advertising competition, with more than 60,000 entries annually. The ADDY Awards is the only creative awards program administered by the advertising industry, for the industry. The AAF 4th District comprises 21 local federations throughout Florida and the Caribbean.
Dunn&Co.'s winning pieces will now move on to compete on the national stage of the American Advertising Federation Awards, which as a result of the pandemic will be held virtually in June, 2021.
About Dunn&Co.
Dunn&Co. (http://www.dunn-co.com) is a full-service advertising and marketing communications firm whose US headquarters are housed in a century-old former cigar factory near Tampa's historic Ybor City, and whose European Headquarters are in Bath, UK . Dunn&Co. provides award-winning marketing and creative solutions for clients worldwide, including GE Healthcare, The Tampa Bay Lightning, Baxter Healthcare, Smokey Bones, Grow Financial, the State of Florida, the Florida Aquarium, Abbvie, trivago, Nextera, Sabal Trust, Knockmore Irish whiskey, Arrmaz, Checkers, and Lazy Mountain Brewing Co.
About the ADDYs
Attracting nearly 60,000 entries each year nationwide, the American Advertising Federation's (AAF) ADDY Awards have become the largest and most comprehensive advertising competition. The ADDY Awards originated in the 4th District in 1960 and became a three-tiered national competition in 1968.
Sponsored by the AAF, the awards honor excellence in advertising and cultivate the highest creative standards in the industry. Each year, the competition begins with contests in the nation's more than 200 AAF member clubs, where entries must be submitted and judged to be eligible for the ADDY process. Local winners proceed to 15 regional competitions, and those winners advance to the national finals.
Proceeds from the ADDY Awards program on all levels of competition go back into the industry through the work of the AAF and its members, especially in the areas of advertising education and public service advertising.
Media Contact
Bri Wagner, Dunn&Co., +1 (239) 571-0291, wagner@dunn-co.com
SOURCE Dunn&Co.