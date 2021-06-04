HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tana Rose has released her latest single, 'Farther' on June 4th, 2021. The record was written, produced, & recorded by Tana Rose and Kyle Burkett in one of KB Recording Group's three professional recording studios in Hollywood, CA. In regard to the meaning behind her new song 'Farther,' Rose stated: "No matter how far the journey, or how high the climb, I will keep moving towards my goals. Even if I never get there, at least I got a little bit closer." KB Recording Group has partnered with Sony Music Entertainment to distribute the project as well!
Tana Rose is a lady with a love for all things music. In addition to a powerful voice, she possesses creative and imaginative writing skills, having written over 200 compositions. Tana is a classically trained pianist and vocalist, who studied directly under keyboardist and singer of Ambrosia, Mary Drummond, James Lugo (celebrity vocal coach), pianist Jetha Hoffman (Symphony Orchestra) and Multi-Platinum Record Producer Andrew Lane. Tana currently writes, composes and produces music not only for herself, but for artists from all over the world in conjunction with her Management/Production Company and Music Publisher KB Recording Group. Tana's debut album Petals & Thorns was released on all streaming platforms and retail outlets across the world on December 13th, 2019 by KB Recording Group who partnered with Sony Music Entertainment to distribute the project.
