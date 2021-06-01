NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Thursday, June 3, 2021 Tanenbaum | Center for Interreligious Under-standing will virtually broadcast its 29th Annual PEACE MADE POSSIBLE Gala. The event celebrates the work and achievements of exceptional leaders and visionaries who continue to promote a world where difference is respected.
Prioritize the health and safety of all attendees, the 2021 Gala will once again be held virtually! Beginning at 7pm ET, the evening will include a festive celebration of Gala honorees, knee-slapping comedy by Regina DeCicco, and a performance from treasured Grammy-winner Patti Austin to come together and support Tanenbaum's important work confronting hate, prejudice and violence.
While this year has presented us all with profound hardships, it has also helped us to foster immense support for each other through these turbulent times. Tanenbaum CEO Rev. Mark Fowler shares, "Annually our Peace Made Possible Gala is a time to reflect on how far we've come and discuss how we have to go, and think about the challenges we have to face. But this must also be our daily work. It must be part of our daily mission to build justice and promote respect for and in every community."
2021 Peace Made Possible Gala Honorees include individuals and institutions that share Tanenbaum's mission of promoting justice and building respect for people of all faiths and none.
Corporate Bridge Builder Award - Marriott International
With their firm stance against the use of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act to discriminate against LGBTQ+ people and the Travel Ban, Marriott International continues to be a leader in addressing religion, diversity, and inclusion in the workplace. Marriott is committed to making its workplace equitable for employees and guests alike and for creating a faith-friendly environment that welcomes people of all paths.
Philanthropic Bridge Builder Award – Nissan Foundation
As Tanenbaum's critical partner in promoting justice and building respect for religious difference since 2013, the Nissan Foundation has been an exceptional leader in philanthropy, awarding more than $12 million to organizations working to build community by valuing diversity.
Les Crystal Media Bridge Builder Award – Ramy Youssef
Creator, Director, Comedian, and Writer Ramy Youssef brings his unique voice and perspective to his storytelling. He won the 2020 Golden Globe Award® on behalf of "Ramy" in the category of 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.' Youssef created, produced and stars in the hit Hulu show, which is inspired by his own experiences centering around a first-generation Egyptian-American Muslim on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood.
In his gripping TV series, Youssef offers a deeply personal perspective of his relationship between religion and his greater surroundings of a contrasting millennial generation. Youssef's work brings to the fore-front the question of identity, purpose and meaning by extending a look into his evolving path as a young person of faith. As his show mirrors much of his own encounters, Youssef demonstrates that our identity is not one dimensional and growth is often not linear.
Adam Solomon Award- Dr. Robert C. Like
Dr. Like is Professor Emeritus at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. His expertise and knowledge of medicine, population health, community health, and working to alleviate health disparities has had an unparalleled impact on Tanenbaum's Health Care programming. Dr. Like has been a contributing member of Tanenbaum's Health Care Program Advisory Council for many years. He developed innovative medical education programs relating to the delivery of culturally responsive care for diverse populations.
Peacemakers in Action Award - Fatima al-Bahadly (Iraq)
A Muslim woman from Iraq, Fatima defies extremists by working with families displaced due to ISIS, educating marginalized women and girls, building community cohesion between Iraq's minority groups, and de-radicalizing young men by visiting communities and providing basic needs and alternatives to joining groups like ISIS.
Peacemakers in Action Award - Yeny Gloribel Nolasco Quijada (El Salvador)
A Catholic woman with deep connections to the Mayan Cosmovision, Yeny works to reduce the influence of criminal organizations in her home country of El Salvador, adopting preventative measures aimed at providing alternatives to gang recruitment. Additionally, she forges partnerships within her community to address issues such as police violence.
We're looking forward to an evening full of laughter, that moves you to action to help us continue making peace possible.
Tanenbaum promotes justice and builds respect for religious difference by transforming individuals and institutions to reduce prejudice, hatred and violence. More information about Tanenbaum's offerings can be found here: https://tanenbaum.org/
